(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police commissioners have settled a lawsuit with civil rights groups concerning where they will be allowed to protest. The suit was filed last year over what the A-C-L-U of Missouri and the MacArthur Justice Center called an unconstitutional verbal banishment order. About 100 people were arrested in the city’s Country Club Plaza area while protesting against police brutality and racial injustice. The commission had banned the protesters from returning to the shooting and dining district, but the ban has been dropped.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- More than 93 thousand Americans died of drug overdoses in 2020, an increase of 30 percent. Figures show the increase in Missouri was 20 percent, not as high but certainly troubling. The national numbers set a record. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports Missouri had one-thousand-921 deaths from drug overdoses in 2020 – a 19-point-eight percent increase from the year before.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's Medicaid expansion lawsuit is now in the hands of the seven-member state Supreme Court. The court heard about 35 minutes of oral arguments Tuesday morning in Jefferson City. This case will likely come down to the definition of "appropriation." Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled in June that Missouri's August Medicaid expansion ballot measure was unconstitutional because it did not contain a funding mechanism. The Supreme Court is still reviewing the case.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Bipartisan legislation that regulates faith-based boarding schools like the now-defunct Circle of Hope Girls' Ranch in Humansville has been signed into law by Missouri's governor. Until now, Missouri law hasn't allowed any regulation or oversight on residential care facilities for children, as long as the facilities declare themselves as religious. The owners of the Circle of Hope ranch remain jailed without bond after being charged with 102 felonies. Boyd and Stephanie Householder of Nevada are being held in Stockton. Missouri’s attorney general has described the Circle of Hope case as one of the "most widespread cases of sexual, physical and mental abuse patterns against young girls in Missouri history."
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation that honors a retired St. Louis police captain shot to death during June 2020 rioting in St. Louis has been signed into law by Missouri's governor. Governor Parson signed a bill that designates parts of I-70 and the Innerbelt in St. Louis for David Dorn Wednesday. St. Louis' Public Safety director says four St. Louis police officers were also shot that night during the rioting. Authorities say more than 200 people were engaged in "persistent criminal activity.”. The FBI and Missouri National Guard were brought in to help patrol.