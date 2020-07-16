(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis police are investigating the shooting death of a six-year-old child to see if it was an accident. The 9-1-1 caller told dispatchers the boy had shot himself at about 3:15 p-m Wednesday. By the time officers arrived at the home, the child was dead. Investigators say they won’t determine if the shooting was accidental until autopsy results have been returned. Children’s services have also been called in on the case.
(Kalispell, MT) -- Authorities in northwestern Montana say a Missouri man was using a small raft to ferry his camping gear across a river last weekend when he drowned. The site was at the edge of Glacier National Park. Forty-year-old Richard Ross of Oak Grove was swept away by the current in the Middle Fork of the Flathead River Saturday night. His fellow campers had to hike out to a residence to reach phone service so a 9-1-1 call could be made. Ross went under at about 10:00 p-m and his body was recovered the next day at noon.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- State officials say the majority of the almost 500 jobs being eliminated will be in the Department of Social Services. Some Children’s Division agents will be affected. The coronavirus pandemic’s impact on state revenues is being blamed for the layoffs. As many as 200 of the jobs being eliminated are already vacant. Some lost jobs will be in the state agency’s Youth Services division.
(Shelbyville, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the body of a missing man from Bethel has been found. Thirty-six-year-old Matthew Allen Shaw wandered off into a wooded area two months ago after he was involved in a car accident east of Shelbyville. Several searches had turned up nothing until last Friday. Searchers found Shaw’s body in tall grass about a quarter-mile east of the crash site, 50 feet north of Highway 168. A spokesperson for the Highway Patrol says the death isn’t considered suspicious, but an autopsy will be done.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri lawmakers will return to Jefferson City later this month to address violent crime. Governor Mike Parson has called a special session to begin on July 27th, saying Missouri has seen rapid increases in crime this year. Kansas City has 101 homicides this year, which is a 35 percent increase from 2019. The governor also says aggravated assaults with a firearm are up 19 percent in St. Louis County. He says witness protection will be a key part of the special session call, along with eliminating the residency requirement for St. Louis police officers. St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden traveled to Jefferson City in January to testify for that provision, saying the residency requirement is the greatest challenge the department has with recruitment and retention.