(Kansas City, MO) -- The U-S Census Bureau says census takers will be knocking on doors in six states starting later this month. That’s considered a “soft launch” on the 2020 U-S Census. The feds say almost 62 percent of U-S households have responded so far, but that still leaves 10s of millions of people to be counted. Among the six cities targeted is Kansas City. The census takers will ask questions about who lives in the household and the race, sex, and relations to each other.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri workers who have lost their jobs during the rash of coronavirus cases can now enroll in free online classes. The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development has partnered with Coursera, an online learning platform with 38 hundred courses. The registration deadline is September 30th and courses must be completed by the end of this year to receive the credential or certificate at no cost. To register, create an account by going to jobs.mo.gov.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City's mayor says the city has a "staggering violent crime problem affecting young people." Mayor Quinton Lucas says he met with Kansas City Police Wednesday to discuss the fatal shooting of four-year-old LeGend Taliferro. Mayor Lucas also says two 12-year-olds were shot inside their homes this week. The mayor tweeted that it's important to "call out the people with no regard for our community, shooting up houses with sleeping babies, and not exposing those behind these atrocities."
(Tipton, MO) -- Legislation extending Missouri's Broadband grant program through 2027 will be signed into law this (Thursday) morning in Tipton. Governor Mike Parson will travel to Co-Mo Connect in Moniteau County for the 10:15 a-m ceremonial signing. In addition to extending the broadband grant program, the bipartisan legislation from Hannibal State Representative Louis Riggs requires the state Department of Economic Development (DED) to maintain a record of all federal grants awarded to entities to provide, maintain and expand rural broadband in Missouri. Missouri's broadband internet grant program is for unserved and underserved areas in the state.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The federal government has awarded Missouri's capital city a two-point-three-million-dollar grant to support transit operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Jefferson City will use the grant to support JEFFTRAN transit operations, including driver salaries, fuel, personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.