(Springfield, MO) -- It felt like 123 degrees in Cape Girardeau Wednesday! The National Weather Service in Springfield says the area officially tied its all-time heat index record. More intense heat is still to come. High temperatures in the southeast portion of the state will range from 100 to 105 degrees and just slightly lower in the rest of Missouri.
(Washington, DC) -- A bipartisan pair of congressmen is calling on the U-S Department of Defense to investigate whether former Missouri governor Eric Greitens broke the law with his “RINO hunting video.” Democratic Representative Ted Lieu of California and Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois sent a letter to the D-O-D sent earlier this month asking for a formal investigation into the 25th Infantry insignia displayed on one of the helmets in the video and whether its use was authorized by the military. Lieu and Kinzinger also ask if Greitens is violating the Military Code by referring to himself as a Navy SEAL since he has not been affiliated with the Navy or Navy Reserves for more than a year.
(North Kansas City, MO) -- A Kansas City man is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of a North Kansas City Police officer. Twenty-four-year-old Joshua T. Rocha has a court appearance scheduled this afternoon (1:30 P-M). He’s accused of fatally shooting North K-C police officer Daniel Vasquez during a traffic stop Tuesday morning. If convicted, Rocha could get the death penalty or life in prison without parole.
(New York, NY) -- The mayors of Kansas City and St. Louis are participating in a mayoral summit on gun violence prevention. Both mayors serve as co-chairs of “Mayors Against Illegal Guns,” a bipartisan coalition of more than one-thousand current and former mayors from cities both big and small. At the New York City event, K-C Mayor Quinton Lucas said the gun industry needs to be held accountable “for its role in the gun violence epidemic.” The Kansas City Police Department collected 760 guns last year. More than 70 percent of these guns were produced by the 15 largest gun manufacturers in America.
(Washington, DC) -- Congresswoman Ann Wagner split with her Missouri G-O-P colleagues, becoming the lone Republican in Missouri’s House delegation to vote for the protection of same-sex and interracial marriages. The Second District representative is one of fewer than 50 Republicans to support so-called “Respect for Marriage Act.” Tuesday’s House vote to approve the act was 267 to 157.