(Richmond Heights, MO) -- St. Louis County police say an 18-year-old suspect has been taken into custody after Wednesday’s double shooting at the Galleria shopping center. A man in his 20s died at the scene before he could be taken to a hospital. A second man is being treated. So far, authorities aren’t releasing any names of those involved. Two groups had been involved in an altercation on the shopping center’s second floor at about 12:30 p-m. The mall was shut down, trapping some employees and shoppers inside stores while the investigation was conducted.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Most law enforcement, state and local officials are welcoming the federal operation targeting violent crime in Kansas City. Civil rights organizations have strongly opposed the idea. Operation Legend is named after four-year-old LeGend Taliferro who was shot while sleeping in his bed. Two-hundred-25 federal agents from the F-B-I, Drug Enforcement Administration, U-S Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined up to 400 local officers already working in the Kansas City area. Officials say this isn’t like the one in Portland. In Kansas City, agents are investigating homicides, shootings and violent crime.
(Hannibal, MO) -- Mayors from Keokuk, Hannibal and Quincy gathered Wednesday afternoon in Hannibal City Hall. A recent spike in COVID-19 numbers in all three cities led Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore to call for the discussion. Health care officials joined the mayors. Moore says he’s not mandating any travel restrictions for residents of the Illinois city when they travel to border states. Blessing Health System in Quincy says testing has turned up 117 new cases in that city alone in the past week. Hannibal Mayor James Hark says he is asking residents and visitors to just try wearing a mask for 21 days. The Tri-States mayors say the only way to make it through the pandemic is to come together.
(Springfield, MO) -- The Pfizer Drug facility in Missouri is said to be playing a vital role in the development of a vaccine for coronavirus. The Trump administration has labeled the effort “Operation Warp Speed.” At least five additional drug companies aren’t far being in coming up with the much-needed vaccine. The scientists are moving so quickly some experts are questioning how effective the treatment will be. Clinical trials are being conducted right now in St. Louis and Kansas City. One expert says she thinks as soon as F-D-A approval comes, the big drug companies will be able to put out 100 million doses very quickly.
(Columbia, MO) -- Columbia police are investigating a Wednesday accident that took the life of a three-year-old boy. Investigators say a woman was backing into a driveway when the child ran into the path of her S-U-V. Emergency responders rushed him to a local hospital, but he died before doctors could help him. Authorities say they don’t think alcohol or drugs were involved, but the death is being investigated.