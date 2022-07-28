(Jefferson City, MO) -- The U-S Department of Veterans Affairs says Missouri’s veteran suicide rate is significantly higher than the national average. The Missouri House Interim Committee on Veterans Mental Health and Suicide met at the Capitol Wednesday to discuss what’s being done about the problem. Committee chair and former Green Beret Dave Griffith of Jefferson City says lawmakers must talk with mental health experts and veteran organizations to find ways to overcome the issue. One of the tools being used to battle veterans’ mental health problems is the Missouri Benefits and Resource Portal at veteranbenefits.mo.gov.
(St. Peters, MO) -- Record flooding in the St. Peters, west of St. Louis, is blamed for the drownings of ten puppies at an animal shelter. A Facebook post from Straw Paws Adoptables said, “Fly high little ones, our hearts are breaking.” Officials said a dozen dogs were rescued Tuesday and made it to the Animal Talk Medical Center. Straw Paws Adoptables reports receiving hundreds of foster applications in response to the flooding. The National Weather Service says St. Peters had more than a foot of rain through Four P-M Tuesday.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A former Kansas City, Missouri, medical spa owner has pleaded guilty to providing illegal treatments that hurt some of his patients. Richard Smith the Third owned and operated Tap and Blade between 2018 and 2021, performing medical services, such as injections of Botox and other prescription drugs. But some of the medication he injected into his patients Smith bought from China over the internet without prescriptions. The 46-year-old admitted he never told his patients he was using foreign prescription drugs and devices that the F-D-A had not approved. Smith estimated he treated some 50 to 60 customers, at least ten of whom suffered injuries.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are back in St. Joseph for their first training camp in wake of the lifting of coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Attendance will be limited, and reservations must be made. All purses, backpacks, and bags carried by fans visiting training camp must be see-through. All practices are free, except for a few, and parking costs 5-dollars. Visit Chiefs Kingdom Rewards online to reserve a free ticket.