(Springfield, MO) -- A southwest Missouri man has made a federal court appearance after being arrested in Guatemala and returned to the U-S. Thirty-nine-year-old Mahamud Mahamed of Noel was indicted by a federal grand jury for kidnapping the four-year-old daughter of a woman whose body was found in a suitcase. Mahamed was on the run for nearly two years. The body of Jessica McCormack of Noel was found in July 2019 near Missouri Highway 59. The suspect and McCormack were reportedly in a relationship.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The 8th Circuit U-S Court of Appeals has affirmed an earlier decision that the state of Missouri should pay more than one million dollars in attorney fees. A lawsuit in 2018 had accused state officials of failing to comply with federal voting laws. The suit argued voter information hadn’t been automatically updated after people changed addresses – a violation of the federal National Voter Registration Act. The appeals court issued its ruling this week.
(Washington, DC) -- A Missouri congressman who's the top Republican on the U-S House Small Business Committee says rising inflation, labor shortages, and supply chain interruptions are hurting the economy. St. Elizabeth Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer says inflation is rising at the fastest rate in 13 years. The congressman spoke on "Fox Business," saying businesses are also battling labor shortages, and he's critical of states that are still paying out federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits. He describes those as a disincentive to work and praises Missouri Governor Parson for ending that in June.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- More than 90-percent of Missouri’s veterans home residents have received their COVID-19 vaccination. Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Paul Kirchoff says about 60-percent of workers have been vaccinated. Kirchoff says nine workers and one veteran currently have the virus. Last year, Missouri veterans homes had a deadly outbreak of the virus – killing at least 158 residents among the seven state-operated homes. Kirchoff says vaccinations, testing, and other infection control measures have helped to keep the virus from spreading this year.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s attorney general says Boyd and Stephanie Householder should be back in jail. A-G Eric Schmitt’s office criticized the judge who placed the couple on house arrest after a quick court hearing last week. The Householders are charged with multiple counts of abuse at a reform school they operated in southwest Missouri, Circle of Hope Girls Ranch near Humansville. They both entered not guilty pleas in March. They were allowed to return home after their attorney told the court they both had health issues that can’t be treated adequately in jail. Schmitt pointed out that the attorney had provided no evidence of their medical conditions.