(Washington, DC) -- Congressman Jason Smith is sponsoring bill aimed at keeping the country’s struggling rural hospitals open. The Missouri Republican says his legislation would let the U-S Health and Human Services secretary forgive all Medicare accelerated payments for rural hospitals experiencing severe money problems. It would also extend the timeline for hospital repayment or lower the payment interest rate if there is a serious chance of closure, bankruptcy, large-scale layoffs, or any other situation the secretary deems appropriate. Smith says last year was the worst year since 2010 for rural hospital closures.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis area man is facing federal charges for a deadly carjacking in May of 2019. A federal grand jury returned a six-count indictment against 28-year-old Anthony D. Jones, Junior of Bridgeton Wednesday for the death of Jessica Vinson. Court records say Vinson's body was recovered on May 4th of last year in St. Louis. The investigation revealed that she had been shot and her 2015 Dodge Charger was missing and her home had been burglarized. Police tried to pull over her vehicle two days later and the suspect fled at a high rate of speed before crashing near an I-70 exit ramp. Jones fled on foot with a female passenger before being arrested. Prosecutors say Jones sent threatening emails and texts to people who knew that he killed Vinson.
(Cole County, MO) -- A woman is dead after being struck by a train Wednesday in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 46-year-old Kelly Stevens of Centertown was hit by the Amtrak as she walked in the middle of the railroad tracks west of Route Z at Lookout Trail. Stevens died at the scene. An Amtrak spokesman says no one on the train was injured.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City-based Hallmark is laying off dozens of employees. The company says it is cutting 120 jobs, including nearly 90 positions at its Kansas City headquarters. Hallmark officials say the layoffs are due to customers shopping and engaging with brands in a different way.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Kansas City Chiefs will be without their top rusher from 2019 this season. Running back Damien Williams announced Wednesday that he will sit out the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Williams led the Chiefs in rushing last season with 498 yards, and he scored two touchdowns in the Super Bowl win over San Francisco.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation is looking for snow plow drivers during the peak of summer. MoDOT is currently hiring maintenance personnel for winter operations, emergency equipment operators and other positions across the state. Hourly wages range from 14 to 16-72 per hour depending on level of experience. MoDOT maintenance director Natalie Roark said, "these positions are critical to Missouri travelers once the snow starts to fall and throughout the year to maintain our highway system.” Opportunities for year-round employment include mowing, striping and other maintenance functions to keep Missouri roads safe.