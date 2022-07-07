(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis County man faces federal charges in connection with the suspected drug overdose death of a 19-year-old woman. Prosecutors say William Martin sold fentanyl to the woman in a Walgreens parking lot in Arnold on June 23rd. Court documents say surveillance video shows Martin dragging the woman out of his car and placing her in the backseat of her vehicle. She was found dead of an apparent overdose the next morning. Martin sped away from Arnold police, but investigators later found a safe in his car containing fentanyl, L-S-D, mushrooms, and prescription drugs.
(UNDATED) -- More extremely hot temperatures are expected today (Thursday) in Missouri. The National Weather Service has issued excessing heat warnings for most of the state. Northern Missouri is under a heat advisory. Temperatures could reach 100 degrees this afternoon with heat index values up to 110.
(Kansas City, MO) -- K-C Pet Project is reporting 243 animals were adopted during its “Red, White and Woof” event over the Fourth of July holiday. The organization received 174 new pets over the weekend and the adoption event allowed them to make room for the new arrivals. Officials said on Facebook, “It was so wonderful to see our pets go to such amazing homes, and we want to thank our community for coming out to adopt from our shelter.” Adoption fees were waived during the event.
(UNDATED) -- State and federal officials are asking for public comment on a proposed restoration project in southeast Missouri to remove feral hogs for ecological restoration. The Missouri D-N-R, U-S Forest Service, and U-S Fish and Wildlife Service are seeking input on a draft resolution to address impacts to natural resources in parts of Iron, Reynolds, Washington, and St. Francois counties. They want landowners to work with them in ridding the area of feral hogs. The public can review and comment on the plan now through July 28th on the U-S Forest Service website.
(UNDATED) -- The average price of unleaded regular gas today in Missouri is four dollars-47 cents per gallon -- a decline from last week’s four-58 a gallon. Triple-A Missouri shows cheaper gas prices in the southern half of the state and the Kansas City area. St. Louis and the town of California are tied for the highest gas prices in the state -- at four-71 -- followed by Jefferson City and nearby Linn. Potosi in eastern Missouri has the lowest -- at four-15 -- followed by Farmington and Joplin. Today’s national average price is four-75 per gallon.