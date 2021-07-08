(Jefferson City, MO) -- Bipartisan legislation requiring health insurance plans issued in Missouri to provide equal coverage for mental health conditions as they do for physical health conditions has been signed into law by Missouri's governor. The bill was pushed by Kansas City Democratic State Senator Greg Razer, who says the bill brings Missouri in line with the federal Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Paying the sales tax when you buy a vehicle can cause a problem for many Missourians. Governor Mike Parson signed a new law Wednesday that allows buyers to finance the taxes as part of their vehicle loan. The state of Missouri is expecting to general an additional 26-to-40 million dollars as part of the change. The law goes into effect August 28th. That revenue will be used to upgrade the old computer system at the Missouri Department of Revenue, but it will also be used to improve roads and bridges.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri is one of the states where people have been refusing to cash their stimulus checks, paying the money back to the federal government – or just rejecting delivery. More than one-point-three million of the first-round, 12-hundred-dollar stimulus checks issued by the Trump administration haven’t been cashed. That amounts to one-point-eight billion dollars. More than 28-thousand of the checks in Missouri haven’t been used. The rate of rejection is pretty constant in all states, with blue states and red states very similar.
(Beaumont, TX) -- A Missouri woman has entered a guilty plea in a Texas federal court to being part of a drug conspiracy. Breanna Beckley of Moberly admitted to being part of the criminal acts connected to a white supremacist prison gang. She admitted trying to distribute meth. Two other defendants connected to the Aryan Circle gang have pleaded guilty. Federal prosecutors say the gang is a violent white supremacist group that got its start in the Texas Department of Corrections – and has spread to federal prisons across the country. Beckley faces a life prison term.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Senate failed to pass legislation stopping it, so the Department of Labor is still trying to collect overpayments of unemployment benefits. The House passed bipartisan legislation during the regular session. The mistake made by the state meant 46 thousand Missourians were overpaid more than 150 million dollars. The bill passed in the House would have instructed the Labor Department to stop trying to enforce repayment of those excess funds.