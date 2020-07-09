(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state of Missouri has given about four-and-a-half million dollars in federal money to 116 local election authorities. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says he wants them to use some of the funds to boost poll worker pay. Ashcroft says the funding could also help Missouri get more poll workers and ensure that the state has enough polling places. Missouri's primary election is August 4th and Ashcroft anticipates the state will have about as many polling sites as it usually does during a primary election.
(Washington, DC) -- Congressman Sam Graves says the federal CARES Act has helped rural hospitals in his district. The Missouri Republican says he voted for the bipartisan legislation this spring, which included 75-billion dollars for personal protective equipment for health care employees. Graves says hospitals in his district also have been helped by the CARES Act's paycheck protection program. The Small Business Administration's P-P-P is a forgivable loan that's aimed at keeping employees on the payroll, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Graves' district includes St. Joseph, Chillicothe and Hannibal.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Cole County Circuit Court hearing Wednesday involved a lawsuit designed to let all Missouri voters cast a ballot by mail this year without a notarized signature. The N-A-A-C-P and the A-C-L-U are suing the state and contend that a new law requiring some voters to get a notary could put their health and the health of others at risk during the COVID-19 outbreak. Judge Jon Beetum could rule on the case at any time. Missouri’s primary election is going to be held August 4th.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson has assured the president the city of St. Louis won’t be renamed. President Trump asked Parson about the effort at a White House event Wednesday. Backers of an online petition want to change the city’s name and take down the statue of Saint Louis the Ninth in Forest Park. They say the name shows “outright disrespect” to Jewish and Muslim residents. The King once ordered the burning of about 12 thousand copies of the Talmud and other Jewish books.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis carjacking suspect has been hospitalized after being hit by an unmarked police car Wednesday. The incident is being investigated. It happened after detectives began chasing a stolen car and exchanged gunfire with the three suspects. The stolen car crashed into a concrete pole behind a fast-food restaurant. That’s when the unmarked squad car hit one of the suspects as he tried to run away. No names have been released. All three of the people who were in the stolen car have been arrested.