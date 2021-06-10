(Jefferson City, MO) -- Officials at the Missouri Department of Natural Resources say the state agency’s director has died. No cause of death was listed, but Carol Comer had announced in July 2019 she was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. She died Wednesday. Comer was named director of the D-N-R in January 2017. Governor Mike Parson released a statement calling her an accomplished leader and dedicated public servant who was a strong advocate for the state’s natural resources. She had been a commissioner with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management before taking the Missouri position.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Starting Saturday, Missouri will not offer additional federal pandemic unemployment benefits. A growing number of Republican-controlled states have chosen to end the federal aid that added 300-dollars per week. Last month, Governor Parson said the extra funding is causing worker shortages among some Missouri businesses. Missouri House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade of Springfield says contrary to what the governor claims, the free market – not some federal boogeyman – is primarily responsible for Missouri’s tight labor market. She says when there are more open jobs than available workers, businesses must increase wages to attract employees, particularly in industries with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure.
(Springfield, MO) -- Greene County had 142 new coronavirus cases reported Tuesday and the seven-day average has reached 62 – the highest level since February. Springfield-Greene County Acting Health Director Katie Towns says 76 people are in a Greene County hospital being treated for COVID-19. During a news conference, Towns said Memorial Day gatherings led to some of the recent spikes in cases and she is urging residents to get vaccinated before Fourth of July activities begin. Robin Trotman, the top infectious disease specialist at Cox Hospital in Springfield, says Springfield-area hospitals have more young, previously healthy people who are coming down with serious COVID-19-related pneumonia.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor says he's getting "closer every day" to selecting a new state health director. Robert Knodell (pronounced like NO-dell) has been serving as the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' acting director since April when former director Dr. Randall Williams resigned. Governor Parson tells Capitol reporters the interview process is underway, and that he'll meet personally with a candidate "in the very near future." The governor emphasizes that he's looking for a candidate with both a medical and administration background. Parson also praises the job that Knodell is doing, as acting director.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The St. Louis woman accused of leaving her young children at home by themselves has avoided jail by reaching a plea agreement. Crystal Ford received a four-year suspended sentence. When the 2019 incident happened, the family's apartment caught on fire. Ford had been charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Ford admitted she knew her children were alone, although the family disputed that version later. Firefighters didn’t know there were children were inside until they found two hiding in a tent, another hiding in a closet, and a fourth child standing in a doorway. All four were hospitalized but survived.