(Jefferson City, MO) -- Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has filed paperwork to run for statewide election again – in 2024. Greitens’ paperwork filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission Tuesday indicates he plans to reenter the political arena after being forced to resign two years ago. Greitens has tweeted he has been fully exonerated, although the state Ethics Commission has found probable cause that his campaign broke the law during his 2016 run for governor. It failed to report it had cooperated with a political action committee. The agency report indicated there was no evidence Greitens knew about the problem, but it decided “candidates are ultimately responsible for all reporting requirements.”
(Rolla, MO) -- Dozens of Missouri manufacturers are harnessing their innovative spirit to help fill a need during the COVID-19 era. Missouri Enterprise has a new directory listing companies across the state who are selling personal protective items to businesses and the general public. Spokeswoman Amy Susan (su-SAWN) says manufacturers are making masks, face shields, body temperature scanners, disinfectants, and sneeze guards, among other things. So far, about 54 Missouri companies can be found on the directory at MissouriEnterprise.org
(Florissant, MO) -- A Florissant police detective accused of hitting a suspect with his unmarked police vehicle last week has been fired. A doorbell camera in north St. Louis County captured the incident on video. Broadcast reports indicate the man was struck when officers were chasing him and two other suspects after receiving a shots fired call. The 20-year-old victim seen getting arrested in the video has an ankle injury. Two other officers who were in the car have been placed on leave.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has joined six other states in a lawsuit alleging that two Texas businesses have made billions of illegal robocalls over the past two years. In a press release, Schmitt’s office says Rising Eagle Capital Group L-L-C and J-Squared Telecom L-L-C are offering extended car warranties and health care services. Between January and April 1 of last year, Schmitt says the companies made nearly five-point-two million robocalls to telephone numbers on the Missouri Do Not Call Registry and pretended to be calling from a different number. The lawsuit seeks civil penalties and a permanent injunction to stop the companies from making illegal calls.
(Columbia, MO) -- A man accused of killing his wife in 2006 and putting her body in a dumpster will not go on trial next week. The defense lawyer for Keith Comfort got a continuance Tuesday. Investigators say Comfort walked into a Wisconsin police station last August and admitted he strangled Megan Shultz. Searchers found her remains in a Columbia landfill a month later. He’s charged with second-degree murder. The next hearing in the case is on Monday.