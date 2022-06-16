(O’Fallon, MO) -- With the support of U-S Senator Roy Blunt, a bipartisan agreement has been reached on Capitol Hill regarding some gun safety measures, but it’s drawing the ire of many STATE Republican lawmakers back in Missouri. House Speaker Tony Lovasco, along with 48 other state lawmakers, are demanding that Senator Blunt “immediately and publicly withdraw support” for Red Flag laws designed to keep firearms out of the hands of potentially dangerous people. Lovasco says a vote for the bill “will directly enable the spread of confiscation laws throughout the country, and further normalize support for the eventual disarmament of this nation.” The letter was sent Wednesday.
(Washington, DC) – While Missouri U-S Senator Roy Blunt played a role in crafting the bipartisan gun safety measure, fellow Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley is backing a different bill. He’s co-sponsoring legislation that would increase penalties for criminals who use guns to commit a crime. The “Stop Gun Criminals Act” would set a minimum sentence of five years for illegally possessing a gun and increase the mandatory minimum sentence for serious repeat felons. Hawley says, “They ought to be put behind bars, they ought to have their sentences increased -- that ought to be our focus. I do not support taking away the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens -- let’s get tough on the criminals.”
(Aurora, MO) -- Authorities in southwest Missouri’s Lawrence County are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says officers found a man and woman dead on a couch of what appeared to be gunshot wounds Tuesday morning. Detectives say they believe 70-year-old John Proudfoot of Aurora shot his wife, 67-year-old Lowona Madore-Proudfoot, before turning the gun on himself. A revolver was recovered from the home. No word yet on a motive.
(St. Louis, MO) – Missouri continues to roast as this week’s heat wave continues. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning through Eight P-M today (Thursday) from the St. Louis area down through most of southeastern Missouri. Heat indices in the warning area could reach 106 degrees today. Except for extreme northern Missouri, the rest of the state is under a heat advisory through Eight P-M today. St. Louis set a record-high temperature of 99 degrees Tuesday, while yesterday (Wednesday) it was slightly cooler at 97. In Kansas City on Wednesday morning, the temp dropped below 80 degrees for the first time since Eleven A-M Sunday.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A state trooper is being recognized for his response to a deadly, massive traffic pile-up three months ago. The widespread crash on I-57 near Charleston killed six people and involved 40 vehicles, 10 of which caught fire. Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Joshua Schuenemeyer was the first to arrive on scene and quickly shut down the interstate highway. As he was checking on people still in their vehicles, he noticed another vehicle catching fire. He ran toward the flames -- which were shooting over his head -- and was able to free the driver and pull him to safety. For his actions, Schuenemeyer has been named the D-P-S Sworn Team Member of the Month for June 2022.