(Jefferson City, MO) -- A special session could bring Missouri lawmakers back to the state Capitol as early as next Monday. They still need to renew a tax that funds the state’s Medicaid program. A spokesperson for Missouri Governor Mike Parson hasn’t confirmed when he might call House and Senate members back. The tax is set to expire September 30th. It is collected from medical providers like hospitals. House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, a Republican state representative from Carthage, says the tax brings in about one-point-six billion dollars of revenue each year. Lawmakers weren’t able to reach a compromise before the regular session ended.
(Springfield, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has seized 35 video gaming machines that the agency thinks are illegal. K-Y-T-V television reports the machines were pulled out of a Lucky Lynn’s in Springfield. The business calls itself as an internet café. Many of these gaming machines can be found in gas stations, truck stops, bars, fraternal organizations, and restaurants throughout Missouri. Some state lawmakers argue that the pull tab video machines are illegal because the devices are not regulated and the businesses are not taxed for gaming revenue.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's Senate leader says there are currently ten billion dollars in unfunded transportation projects across the state. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz of Sullivan has been working on transportation funding for all 11 years he's served in the Legislature and his bill increasing Missouri's gas tax is now on the governor's desk. Schatz says Missouri is 800-million dollars a year short in meeting the needs of the state transportation system. Missouri's 17-cent per gallon gasoline tax has remained the same since 1996.
(Arrow Rock, MO) -- The 92nd and newest facility in Missouri's state parks system is the Sappington African American Cemetery state historic site, which is in Saline County, near Arrow Rock. The cemetery is located in Congressman Emanuel Cleaver's district. Cleaver notes about 350 burials have been detected at the Sappington site, including many slaves. Cleaver spoke at this month's site dedication, along with D-N-R officials, State Senator Barbara Anne Washington, and State Representative Tim Taylor. Cleaver praises the site's beauty, saying it's on par with any memorial anywhere in Missouri and possibly the nation.
(Clayton, MO) -- A St. Louis County judge has sentenced a Jennings man to spend the rest of his life in prison for sex crimes against children. Fifty-nine-year-old Haverley Bracy was found guilty on eight counts, resulting in multiple life sentences. The victims were identified as three girls and a boy and the crime happened in a 12-year period starting in 1998. The victims testified against Bracy.