(Kansas City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson will sign a bill today (Thursday 2 p-m) that exempts the state and local sales taxes on 2026 World Cup tickets. The governor is signing the legislation into law at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The international soccer matches are expected to have a 650-million-dollar economic impact on the region.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson recently signed a law creating Historically Black College and University Week in Missouri. The new law also includes the provision allowing student-athletes to profit from using their name, image, likeness rights, or athletic reputation. The governor says the “Name, Image, and Likeness” provision is getting the spotlight and doesn’t want H-B-U Week to get buried in the headlines. The bill, sponsored by Barbara Washington, a Democrat from the Kansas City area, designates the observation during the third week of September.
(Columbia, MO) -- Former Governor Eric Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena, are scheduled to head back to court today (Thursday). A Boone County judge in central Missouri is considering a request from Sheena Chestnut Greitens to have the former couple’s child custody case moved to Texas. The former Missouri First Lady is an associate professor at the University of Texas. In court documents, she has accused her ex-husband, who is running for U-S Senate, of abusing her and their children. The former governor denies the allegations. The hearing is scheduled for Nine A-M in Columbia.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Kansas City-area man is going to federal prison for nearly seven years for cocaine and gun convictions, but there’s more to this case. When 19-year-old Keylan William was caught, police found drugs, large amounts of money, and guns in his house. One of those guns, a Glock 40-caliber pistol, was found in a toilet tank. It resembled one of the guns in a picture with Williams that he posted on social media. When the gun was test-fired by investigators, the forensic comparison was a match for a gun that was used in a Kansas City homicide in December 2020.