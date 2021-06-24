(Clayton, MO) -- Authorities in St. Louis County say a major drug trafficker has pleaded guilty to charges he was selling cocaine. Fifty-four-year-old Ronald Gales – known as “Big Stink” – faces a prison term of 10 years to life. The U-S Attorney for Eastern Missouri says Gales will be sentenced in September. The F-B-I and St. Louis County Police had been investigating his activities for the last three years. They say he was identified as the principal supplier of a drug trafficking organization that sold product to drug dealers in the area.
(Kansas City, MO) -- People living near the partially abandoned Robandee Shopping Center in Kansas City are complaining about the smell and the danger from late-night street racing. The chairman of the Hickman Mills United Neighborhood group says it’s basically the “fast and furious,” comparing the activities to a movie franchise. When the crowds who come to the mall for the racing go home, they leave trash behind – liquor bottles and beer bottles -- and a bad smell. Neighbors say they’ve tried to contact the property’s owner and city officials, but nobody is willing to do anything about the problem.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Conservation says deer hunters can apply online starting one week from today (Thursday) for a chance at one of more than 100 managed hunts. The activities start in mid-September and go on for four months, including deer hunts for archery, crossbow, and modern firearms. They take place at conservation areas, state and other parks, national wildlife refuges, and other public areas. The application period runs July 1st through the 31st. Hunters are selected by a weighted random drawing. The results of the drawing will first be announced August 15th.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says its annual survey of school bus safety revealed more than a thousand buses that failed the inspection. Almost 12-thousand school buses were checked out. Inspectors say nearly 91 percent of the Missouri school buses are considered to be safe. They finished the year with no issues. The one-thousand-86 buses that failed will have to be repaired before they’re returned to service.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri has settled a case with televangelist Jim Bakker and his production company over its marketing of a potential coronavirus cure. Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office says the settlement includes 156-thousand-dollars in restitution and Bakker cannot sell or advertise “silver solution” as a way to diagnose, prevent, treat or cure any disease or illness. The company must return an additional 90-thousand-dollars to consumers who purchased “silver solution” during February and March of 2020. In 1989, Bakker was convicted on 24 counts of defrauding followers in his South Carolina-based ministry at Heritage USA. After serving five years, Bakker returned to televangelism — this time near Branson in southwest Missouri. He raises funds in part by selling “end of days” products.