(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City Public Schools Superintendent Mark Bedell is calling a proposed tax incentive deal “racist.” The city council is set to vote on the agreement with BlueScope Steel at a Thursday meeting. Bedell says taxes that could have gone to schools will instead benefit the steel building manufacturer for almost 20 years. Since Kansas City schools are more than 80 percent minority, funding of their schools will be impacted. Supporters of the deal point out that Kansas City spends almost 15 thousand dollars-a-student – one of the highest expenditure rates in Missouri.
(Kansas City, MO) -- Lawyers for convicted killer Charles Erickson have filed another petition for relief before the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Erickson has served 16 years after admitting he killed Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt in 2001. Erickson says what he wants to do is withdraw his guilty plea. He says his confession was coerced by investigators. Erickson will be eligible for parole in three years. His last appeal was turned down in April of last year.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The state of Missouri ranks 30th out of the 50 states for the wellbeing of its children. The Annie E. Casey Foundation creates the rankings every year by the overall health, educational status and economic wellbeing of the children in each state. Missouri was 27th last year and it ranks just below Illinois, but ahead of Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas. This state was 20th in childhood economic well-being, but 39th in children’s health.
(Jackson, MO) -- Authorities in southeast Missouri have arrested a 26-year-old Jackson man for allegedly forcing his way into an Oak Ridge home and shooting his former girlfriend four times. Witnesses were present Tuesday afternoon. Victor C. Grebing faces charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary – all felonies. A deputy with the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office says he found the body of Haily Wipfler-Crook lying on a bed. Grebing was found in Perry County following a manhunt and was taken into custody about 15 hours after the shooting.
(Springfield, MO) -- A 35-year-old southwest Missouri man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder charges. Lucky Davis entered an Alford plea in the shooting death of Anthony Correa. Authorities say Correa’s body was found outside a Springfield home in September 2018. Two weapons charges and a charge of armed criminal action were dismissed as a part of Davis’ plea agreement.