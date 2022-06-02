(Springfield, MO) -- Authorities in southwest Missouri are looking for a man suspected of killing his wife in Springfield. Police say 32-year-old Jacob Hodgkins is wanted for the Saturday shooting death of 42-year-old Ada Hodgkins. She was found wounded and later died in the hospital. An arrest warrant has been issued for Jacob and investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The 49-billion-dollar state budget proposal includes several efforts to help Missourians dealing with a mental or behavioral health crisis. Valerie Huhn, the Missouri Department of Mental Health Director, says the budget includes additional funding to launch a national 9-8-8 crisis hotline in July, 45 statewide mobile crisis response teams, and 22 behavioral health crisis centers. At least 13 of those centers are open today, and Huhn says one of the concerns will be finding enough workers to help with these efforts. The deadline for the governor to take action on the state budget proposal is the end of June.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri has hundreds of sites for children to get meals over the summer. The meals are available this summer to all Missouri children aged 18 and under, regardless of family income. They are also provided to Missourians aged 18 to 21 that have been determined by a state or local educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled and who participate in an established school program for the mentally or physically disabled. Community organizations serve the meals at schools, churches, parks, swimming pools, Y-M-C-A locations, Boys and Girls Clubs, and other spots where children gather when school is not in session. To find a summer food program site near you, go to Missouri-net-dot-com.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Our state treasurer says Missourians deserve their share of 30 billion dollars in federal savings. Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick has asked Missouri’s U-S Senators to pass the Unclaimed Savings Bond Act of 2021. It would allow states to act on behalf of the Treasury Department to find rightful owners of matured, unredeemed U-S savings bonds and get them paid. The treasurer says nearly 30 billion dollars in savings bonds have reached final maturity -- and some 438 million dollars belong to Missourians. The says people who bought U-S savings bonds to support their country in the fight for freedom deserve to have that debt honored.
(Belton, MO) – A group associated with the Belton Police Department near Kansas City has canceled plans to sell raffle tickets for an A-R-15 assault rifle. The Kansas City Star reports the raffle was part of an annual fundraiser by the Belton Police Athletic Association, which raises money for the department’s DARE programs at local public schools. The prize was deemed inappropriate after last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which the gunman used an A-R-15 to kill 19 children and two adults.