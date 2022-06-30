(Florissant, MO) -- The Florissant Police Department says it will not be releasing the names of two 13-year-old boys and a nine-year-old killed in a fiery car crash early Monday. Officers say the 13-year-old driver is being held on three counts of involuntary manslaughter. Investigators say the older model vehicle crashed into a tree and immediately caught fire. First responders were unable to save three of the occupants. The preliminary investigation indicates speeding was a factor.
(Springfield, MO) -- A three-time convicted sex offender in Branson will spend the next dozen years in federal prison, without parole. Andrew David Ferrill was sentenced Tuesday for having child pornography and ordered to be on supervised probation for another 20 years. Court documents show the 35-year-old tried to destroy his Apple iPad when he overheard law enforcement officers speaking to his mother when they were serving a search warrant at his parents’ residence, where he lived. Ferrill is an ex-Marine who was court-martialed and convicted in 2010 of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecent acts with a 14-year-old victim, as well as production, receipt, and possession of child pornography.
(Springfield, MO) -- A Springfield man will spend more than 18 years in federal prison for leading a meth trafficking conspiracy and selling drugs with two young children in the home. The U-S Attorney’s Office says law enforcement seized nearly 425 grams of methamphetamine from 32-year-old Devin Wrinkle and a co-defendant. Prosecutors say Wrinkle was involved in another transaction with an undercover officer where he was in possession of at least two pounds of meth and two children ages five and seven were in the apartment. Wrinkle pleaded guilty in January.
(UNDATED) -- The property rental company Airbnb says Missouri’s rate of partying is down nearly 50 percent (47%) since the company put in place a party ban in 2020. Now, the company says it has implemented what it calls a “strict anti-partying policy for the upcoming 4th of July weekend. It says guests without a history of positive reviews will not be able to make one-night reservations for an entire home.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Frogging season starts tonight (Thursday) in Missouri. The Department of Conservation says at sunset on June 30th through October 31st, people with a fishing permit or small-game hunting permit may hunt for bullfrogs and green frogs. The daily limit is eight frogs of both species combined and the possession limit is 16 frogs of both species combined. Children under the age of 15 and Missouri residents 65 years and older don’t need a permit.