(Jefferson City, MO) -- A three-dollar court fee Missouri drivers have been paying has been found to be unconstitutional. The Missouri Supreme Court made that ruling Tuesday. The justices determined the money that goes to pay for sheriffs’ retirement isn’t related to the administration of justice, so the fees aren’t allowed. The suit dates back to two drivers who were charged three dollars in Kansas City municipal courts. Attorneys for the men want the ruling to be expanded to drivers across the state.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's Senate Appropriations Committee chair is optimistic that a deal can be reached to resolve issues involving the federal reimbursement allowance. That's a critical funding mechanism for Missouri Medicaid. Governor Parson says he won't call a special session unless legislative leaders present a plan to him that will pass. Cosby G-O-P State Senator Dan Hegeman says he's confident that lawmakers will reach an agreement by the end of June. F-R-A is set to expire on September 30.
(St. Charles, MO) -- A 26-year-old man who admitted he was making bombs to attack B-L-M protesters will be on probation for five years. If he violates the conditions, Cameron Swoboda would have to serve a 14-year prison sentence. Local N-A-A-C-P leaders met with St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar Wednesday. Some of those leaders worry that Swoboda will quit taking the medication and pose a danger once again. Friends had turned Swoboda in. Lohmar says there was never a real plot to use the explosive devices that were found. He reportedly suffers from severe mental illness.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri state senators have approved a camera that will monitor and watch the progress on the historic Bicentennial bridge that's under construction in Jefferson City. The Missouri Senate Administration Committee met Wednesday. The Bicentennial bridge project has been discussed in Jefferson City for more than 25 years. It will provide a pedestrian and bike linkage from the Capitol to the Missouri River, an area known as Adrian's Island. The 12-foot wide pedestrian and bicycle bridge will connect the Capitol complex to a 30-acre parkland located north of the Union Pacific Railroad.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- In 2008, President George W. Bush signed into law a bill requiring health insurance companies to cover mental health the same as any other health problems. Thirteen years after the measure became law, Missouri is the only state not yet enforcing that law. State Senator Greg Razer says the Legislature passed two bills this year with a provision he added that would improve access to those services. They would ban insurance companies from using loopholes to avoid paying for mental health services or make it difficult for customers to get the help they need. The legislation awaits a decision by Governor Parson.