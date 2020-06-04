(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says Missouri is sending National Guard soldiers to Washington, D-C to help with protests there. Parson indicated the troops will be sent out within a day or so and said, All of our jobs, no matter what state you’re in, no matter who the president is, protecting Washington, D-C, protecting the monuments, protecting our history of who we are, is important and should be important to every citizen." Other states are also sending troops to help at the nation’s capital. Democratic governors in Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware have turned down requests. More than one-thousand National Guard troops are scattered across Missouri to help keep peaceful protests from turning violent.
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page says President Trump is fanning the flames of the destructive and violent events going on nationwide. Page accuses Trump of treating the situation like a reality show. Page said, "our nation is divided and we need a president who can show us that our country has a kind heart. So many people in our country have been mourning the death of George Floyd and I join them in mourning his death.” Page is asking protesters who have not worn a mask or practiced social distancing to self-quarantine for two weeks. A 9 p-m curfew has been enacted in St. Louis until further notice after a violent and destructive Monday night.
(St. Louis, MO) -- An eastern Missouri teen is facing federal charges for stealing guns from a St. Louis pawn shop and trying to sell them on social media. The U-S Attorney's Office says 19-year-old Devante Coffie of Valley Park is charged with stealing 32 handguns and two long guns from Southside pawn shop . Prosecutors say Coffie cut himself on broken glass inside the shop, and that the video on social media shows Coffie's hands with multiple bandages on them. Coffie will appear in federal court today(Thursday). He faces up to ten years in federal prison if convicted.
(Columbia, MO) -- University of Missouri officials are considering an earlier start to the fall 2020 semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic . The new schedule would start the semester 10 days early on August 12 and would end in-person classwork right before Thanksgiving. The proposal will require approval by both the M-U Faculty Council and the University of Missouri Board of Curators. Provost and vice chancellor Latha Ramchad said "we remain focused on having in-person teaching, research and engagement in the fall, and this schedule change would help to limit exposure due to travel during the semester." The original start date was August 24. The M-U Faculty Council will meet today to consider the proposal.
(Columbia, MO) -- More than 60 Missouri football players registered to vote Wednesday as part of the team's call to action following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. coach Eliah Drinkwitz says Tiger players led a walk from campus to the Boone County Courthouse in Columbia. Players and coaches knelt for eight minutes and 46 seconds to honor Floyd, who died in Minneapolis after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Drinkwitz and the football coaching staff joined the players, along with Missouri basketball coaches Cuonzo Martin and Robin Pingeton, athletic department staff members, university system president Mun Choi and members of the Columbia Police Department.