(Jefferson City, MO) -- A former sheriff’s deputy is suing central Missouri’s Cole County for alleged racial discrimination. In a lawsuit filed last week, David Barrett claims the Cole County Sheriff’s Office violated his civil rights by firing him after co-workers learned he was bi-racial. Barrett served as a sheriff’s deputy from 2006 until he was terminated in February 2021. Court documents say Barrett was told he was fired due to incompetence and abuse of authority but was never disciplined for any of those reasons. He’s requesting a jury trial.
(Maryland Heights, MO) -- A St. Louis County man is accused of exposing two children to fentanyl in January and causing the death of a toddler. A Maryland Heights detective says 34-year-old Jerry Moorhead, Junior exposed a 22-month-old child to fentanyl, and the child died after ingesting the synthetic opioid. Police say a six-year-old also ingested fentanyl and tested positive. Moorhead is charged with endangering the welfare of a child causing death, and with endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement that “No one responsible for the care of small children should be using drugs or leaving drugs lying around where a child might ingest them.”
(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed is stepping down due to what he calls “current legal challenges.” Reed and former Aldermen Jeffrey Boyd and John Collins-Muhammad were indicted last week on federal bribery and corruption charges. Collins-Muhammad resigned in May and Boyd resigned last Friday. Reed said in a statement Tuesday that he was “heartbroken and saddened” to have to make the difficult decision to step down as president of the board. Job Vollmer will take over as interim aldermanic president until an election in November.
(Columbia, MO) -- The University of Missouri Board of Curators says it’s mourning the death of its student representative. The system says Remington Williams, who died in a car crash on Wednesday, was an outstanding person and a tremendous asset to the board. System president Mun Choi says Remington, as a student of not one, but two system universities, dedicated himself to the service of the University of Missouri. Williams was appointed by Governor Mike Parson in July 2020, when he was a recent graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law and served as a member of the Law Review and Honor Court.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Jackson County woman says she got an S-T-I and now a car insurance company is set to pay her millions. The woman informed GEICO in February of 2021 saying that she unknowingly contracted human papillomavirus in her romantic partner’s car. Court documents show that GEICO declined the settlement -- sending the case to arbitration. In May of 2021, an arbitrator found that the man was found liable for not disclosing his infection and confirmed that they had sex in his vehicle. The Missouri Court of Appeals affirmed on Tuesday that the insurance company must pay out five-point-two million dollars for damages and injuries.