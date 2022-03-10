(Kansas City, MO) -- Northern and central Missouri are expected to take the brunt of the winter storm moving across the Show-Me State today. A winter storm warning is in effect for much of west-central and northwest Missouri through Friday morning, with five to seven inches of snow possible. A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of central and northeastern Missouri through Friday morning. Two to five inches are possible, with snow totals decreasing to the east.
(Undated) -- February continued 2022’s relatively dry start as most of the contiguous U-S are in drought. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says this meteorological winter was the nation’s 12th-driest winter in 128 years. In its new report, NOAA singled out Missouri’s sleet and freezing rain event on February 23rd and 24th as a “significant climate anomaly and event.”
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill that would require a photo I-D at the polls. In 2016, the state’s voters backed a measure to require a photo I-D to vote but the Missouri Supreme Court later took the teeth out of the proposal. One more vote in favor would send the measure to the Senate.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- By narrow votes, the Missouri House has passed two controversial education bills. The first would make Missouri an open enrollment state, allowing students to enroll in schools outside their local school districts. Districts could choose if they want to participate in the program. For high school students who open enroll, they cannot participate in varsity sports during the first year of enrollment in a non-resident district -- with exceptions. The second measure would change the way state and local funding is doled out, allowing more funding to privately-run charter schools. The bills head to the Missouri Senate.
(Washington, DC) -- All of Missouri’s federal delegation says the U-S Postal Service needs an overhaul -- except Republican Congressmen Billy Long and Jason Smith. While maintaining trust among most Americans, Republicans have historically criticized the agency as an exemplar for government incompetence and waste. With a vote of 79 to 19, the Senate approved the 107-billion-dollar Postal Service Reform Act Tuesday, with U-S-P-S leaders saying the financial overhaul will provide needed relief for the agency, modernization and more efficient service for customers. The measure is headed to the president’s desk and is expected to be signed into law.