(St. Louis, MO) -- The lawsuit filed over the N-F-L Rams’ move to Los Angeles has been delayed at least another three months. It was supposed to go to trial in October, but St. Louis Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh rescheduled it to January over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. During a Wednesday hearing, attorneys for both sides were told there had been courthouse discussions of more delays for jury trials. The lawyers for the pro football team renewed their request for a change of venue, saying getting a fair trial in St. Louis would be impossible. Local interests are asking for damages tied to the departure.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Democratic state representative from Kansas City has filed a complaint against a Republican lawmaker who referred to the “Chinese virus.” Representative Emily Weber says the term denigrates, stigmatizes, and dehumanizes people who look like her. Weber was born in South Korea, adopted, and was raised in Kansas. She wants the House human resources department to take action against State Representative Brian Seitz of Branson. He used the phrase during a discussion on the Missouri House floor over state revenues and a bill that would allow sales taxes to be collected from online retailers who don’t have a physical presence in the state.
(Rolla, MO) -- Rolla police have arrested an 18-year-old student who is accused of carrying a loaded gun into a junior high school earlier this week. A mother told Rolla police that her 16-year-old daughter had received death threats from Keon Miller through text messages. The mother and daughter have an order of protection in effect against Miller who has been charged with harassment and unlawful use of a weapon. Miller allegedly held a gun to the girl’s head and threatened to kill her Saturday. A school resource officer contacted police Monday, saying Miller was in a classroom at the school. Responding officers found the gun when they took him into custody.
(Quincy, IL) -- Illinois authorities have arrested a driver following a police pursuit that started in Missouri. Officials in both states are trying to identify the driver. Missouri authorities say the pickup they were chasing early Wednesday just kept going after rolling over spike strips. Shortly after that, the truck crossed the bridge into Quincy. At one point, officers say the truck was just driving around in circles. During the pursuit, a man and a woman standing near an intersection threw what might have been a child’s bicycle or tricycle in front of a squad car. Adams County deputies say 22-year-old Christopher Gravitt and 39-year-old Monica Baker have been charged with obstruction of justice.
(Independence, MO) -- The Jackson County prosecutor’s office says a second man has been charged in Monday’s fatal shooting at an Independence motel. Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler Russell of Lee’s Summit faces a charge of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery, and three counts of armed criminal action. Police officers say they found the victim’s body in a pool of blood inside the motel when they arrived. The victim has been identified as Thomas Galvan. Steven T. Decker is the other suspect in the shooting.