(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri U-S Senator Josh Hawley has launched a blistering attack via Twitter on Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee to the U-S Supreme Court. The Republican junior senator fired off 18 tweets late yesterday in which he accused her of going easy on sex offenders -- citing several of her past court rulings and public comments as evidence. In his second tweet, he said he’s concerned her “soft” record on sex offenders would endanger children across the U-S. Meanwhile, fellow Missouri G-O-P Senator Roy Blunt met personally with Jackson and posed for a photograph with her. He said in a press release that they had a good discussion on her background and judicial philosophy, and he looks forward to “following her confirmation hearings and considering her nomination.”
(Butler, MO) -- Authorities in Bates County are still investigating an apparent accidental shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy. Deputies say two teenagers had been outside shooting a pistol at targets before Friday’s incident. They were putting the gun back in a safe when it went off and struck one of the teens. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.
(Eureka, MO) -- Three people are injured after a car crashed into a Mo-DOT truck as workers were filling potholes. It happened Tuesday on I-44 in St. Louis County near Six Flags. Authorities say two people in the car suffered minor injuries and a Mo-DOT worker who was in the truck was also taken to the hospital. There’s no word on the worker’s condition.
(Kansas City, MO) -- While we’re dealing with record-high gas prices, some criminals are stealing fuel from our tanks. There are reports out of the Kansas City area of people drilling into the tanks or siphoning gas in other ways. Although it can’t stop someone using a drill, a locking gas cap may be a smart decision right now. The cap requires a key to access the opening of the fuel tank. It’s a ten-to-twenty-dollar investment that may save someone money and some serious frustration.
(UNDATED) -- The Federal Reserve has raised short-term interest rates for the first time since 2018. At near zero percent, high inflation has reportedly pushed the central bank to raise the rate to a quarter of a percent. It means Missourians and the rest of the nation will see a hike in borrowing costs with the Fed hoping it will reduce demand. We could see rates increased up to six more times this year.