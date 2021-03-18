(Washington, DC) -- For the second year in a row, Missouri taxpayers are getting a little extra time to filing their federal income taxes. The Internal Revenue Service says it is delaying the filing deadline from the traditional April 15th to May 17th. In each of the last two years, people have had to deal with tax situations complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, the I-R-S moved the deadline to July 15th, giving tax filers an extra three months. This time they are getting one extra month. The I-R-S is extra busy because it currently distributing about 150-millions federal stimulus payments. As of Wednesday, 90-million had been sent out.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s rural hospitals are eligible to get federal relief funds if their business has been interrupted during the pandemic. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says 10-million dollars has been designated to help the state’s 62 rural hospitals. They must be able to attest that business interruptions resulted in lost revenue between March 1, 2020, and February 28 of this year. The maximum amount is just over 161-thousand dollars per hospital. Applications must be submitted by May 31 to the department’s Office of Rural Health and Primary Care.
(Kansas City, MO) -- U-S Customs agents in Kansas City have seized 500-thousand dollars worth of fake Patrick Mahomes jerseys, Luis Vuitton designer handbags, needle kits, and Botox kits. Kansas City television station W-D-A-F reports the phony merchandise was found during a 28-day federal sweep called “Operation Stop the Flow”. Officers inspected more than 900 shipments of air cargo at Kansas City International Airport and other cargo locations for companies like D-H-L and FedEx. Most of the shipments came from Asian countries.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri lawmakers in both parties are expressing frustration about the growing number of assaults against health care employees across the state. Numerous health-related associations are backing legislation that's aimed at addressing it. Lake St. Louis State Representative Justin Hill's bill is backed by the 110-thousand member Missouri Nurses Association that says it's more dangerous to be a health care worker than it is to be a police officer or prison guard. Several nurses also traveled to Jefferson City on March 2 to testify for Hill's bill. One testified about an assault where a man allegedly kicked a pregnant nurse in the abdomen, trying to kill her baby.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The state plans mega vaccination events this Friday and Saturday at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium, and next week in St. Louis. Governor Parson says the events put them one step closer to the goal of providing every Missourian the opportunity for a vaccine. Two Missouri National Guard teams will be in the Arrowhead Stadium parking lot where the plan is to vaccinate three-thousand people each day. The Arrowhead event is just for Jackson County residents.