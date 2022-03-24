(Jefferson City, MO) -- Senate Republicans are considering a proposed ballot measure that would change Missouri’s Medicaid expansion. The plan would include work and residency requirements for recipients and clarify that the Legislature has the authority to fund Medicaid expansion. In 2020, voters approved letting another 275-thousand Missouri adults on government-funded healthcare.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri Senate committee is taking into consideration an abortion bill that includes ectopic pregnancies. Under the legislation, if an abortion was performed or induced, or attempted, on a woman who has an ectopic pregnancy, the person performing the procedure would face a Class-A felony. An ectopic pregnancy is one in which the fetus cannot survive and the mother’s life is in danger. The proposal is sponsored by State Senator Bill White, a Republican from southwest Missouri’s Joplin.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A Missouri Senate committee is reviewing a bill about hormonal treatment or performing gender reassignment surgery on a child under 18. Any healthcare worker who willfully and knowingly violates or assists would be subject to having their professional license, license application, or authority to practice rejected or revoked. A person would face abuse or neglect charges for “coercing” a child who is under 18 to undergo gender reassignment surgery or hormonal treatment. The bill is sponsored State Senator Mike Moon, a Republican from southwest Missouri’s Ash Grove.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The unemployment rate in Missouri dropped slightly to three-point-seven percent in February. The Missouri Economic and Research Center says employers in the state added 92-hundred jobs last month with gains in goods-producing and service industries. The number of unemployed Missourians decreased by nearly 39-hundred in February. The state’s jobless rate was four-point-nine percent one year ago.
(Kansas City, MO) -- The Kansas City Chiefs have traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphis. E-S-P-N reports the Chiefs will receive five draft picks from the Dolphins in exchange for the star receiver. The N-F-L Network reports that contract negotiations stalled between Hill and Kansas City, leading to the trade.