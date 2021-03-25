(Wentzville, MO) -- Managers at the General Motors plant in Wentzville say operations will be idled for two weeks due to a shortage of computer chips. There is currently a global shortage of the semiconductor chips that are key components of modern cars, S-U-Vs, and trucks. A company spokesperson says the Wentzville plant will shut down operations March 29th for about 35-hundred workers. Six other G-M plants are also being temporarily put on hold.
(Hannibal, MO) -- The Hannibal Fire Department reports three victims were pulled out of a burning home Wednesday afternoon. One firefighter suffered minor injuries. Fire crews were called to the location shortly before 3:00 p-m. Flames were reportedly showing from the front of the home. All Hannibal stations responded with 22 firefighters joining the effort. One man and two children were taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment. Their names and medical conditions weren’t released.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Former St. Louis Blues legend Bob Plager (PLAY gur) has been killed in an automobile crash in St. Louis, according to radio station KMOX. The station, citing sources, says Plager was killed on Highway 40 Wednesday afternoon at about 1:30. Eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 were closed to traffic for about three hours. Plager played for the Blues from 1967 to 1977 and briefly served as the team's head coach in 1992-1993. His Number-5 jersey was retired by the team in 2017. Plager’s brothers, Barclay and Billy, also played for the Blues. Plager was 78 years old.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A Democratic state lawmaker who leads the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus is praising Republican Governor Parson and Jackson County officials for the recent two-day vaccination event at Arrowhead Stadium. State Representative Ashley Bland Manlove also praises the Chiefs, Truman Medical Center, and the Missouri National Guard, saying the Arrowhead event exceeded expectations. A total of 72-hundred people were vaccinated on Friday and Saturday, making it the largest state-supported mega-vaccination event so far. Many of those vaccinated are from Jackson County's poorest neighborhoods, and many were elderly and were given the shot on buses. Bland Manlove hopes to see similar events in the future.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- A proposed constitutional amendment that would prevent Missouri seniors 65 and older with incomes of less than 45-thousand dollars from paying property tax has been heard by a House committee. Branson G-O-P State Representative Brian Seitz testified Wednesday before the Ways and Means Committee. While the proposal's fiscal note says it could cost the state between seven million and 29-million dollars, some Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee say that's inflated. Representative Seitz says he will tweak the bill's language. He also says that 22 percent of Missouri seniors earn 25-thousand dollars or less.