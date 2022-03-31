(St. Louis, MO) -- A 10-year-old boy has shot and killed his 12-year-old brother in north St. Louis. Police say the two boys found a gun in a St. Louis home Tuesday night and began to play with it. That’s when the older boy was shot in the face. A 36-year-old woman was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death after she told police she owned the gun. An investigation is underway.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- The line of thunderstorms that swept across Missouri produced a tornado that struck St. Joseph. Several homes were damaged Tuesday night by the twister. The East Hills Mall area had the most damage and a couple of churches were also damaged. The National Weather Service says it was an E-F-1 tornado with winds up to 90 miles per hour. No injuries have been reported, and the American Red Cross is helping victims.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- More than 500 candidates have filed for Missouri’s August primary election. The candidate filing deadline closed Tuesday. In a news release, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says 318 Republicans, 166 Democrats, 20 Libertarians and two Constitution Party candidates have filed. Missouri’s primary is August 2.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- With the redistricting issue out of the way -- for now -- the Missouri Senate is considering other issues. Republican Senator Holly Thompson Rehder (raider) of Scott City is still trying to make it legal for agencies and organizations to distribute hypodermic needles. Similar legislation has been pushed over the past few years. Democratic Senator Greg Razer of Kansas City says he thinks such a move is a good idea.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver is cheering the signing of the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act into law. The Kansas City Democrat attended the White House ceremony Tuesday. Cleaver said in a statement, “now, after more than 200 attempts by the Congress since 1900, President Biden has finally signed legislation designating the despicable, racist, and hate-fueled act of lynching as a federal hate crime in America.” Emmett Till was a 14-year-old African American boy from Chicago who was murdered in 1955 during a trip to Mississippi for flirting with a white woman. His killers were found not guilty, then a year later openly admitted to it -- knowing they couldn’t be re-tried.