(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation to eliminate Missouri’s presidential preference primary has been heard in a House committee. The bill is sponsored by Republican State Representative Peggy McGaugh of Carrollton. She says it would save Missouri taxpayers nine-million dollars. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft supports the proposal. Missouri has used the presidential preference primary six straight times. Opponents say a primary is much faster and people wouldn’t have to sit through a caucus meeting lasting hours.
(Springfield, MO) -- A federal grand jury in Springfield has indicted a 63-year-old Marionville man for threatening to kill Congressman Emanuel Cleaver. Kennett Hubert is in federal custody after his arrest. He’s also accused of threatening to kill a Tennessee congressman two years ago. Cleaver and Congressman Steve Cohen are both Democrats. Cleaver represents Missouri’s Fifth Congressional District. Hubert has a detention hearing scheduled in Springfield for next Monday. The three-count federal indictment against him was returned last month.
(St. Joseph, MO) -- St. Joseph police say they arrested a 33-year-old man Tuesday night for shooting a woman to death. Michael Hadden is charged with second-degree murder. Police had been looking for Hadden since February 23rd. That’s the night 25-year-old Minda Miller was fatally wounded. Officers say they found Miller bleeding from a head wound and she was rushed to Mosaic Life Care Hospital. She died Monday. A witness told police Hadden and Miller had argued earlier in the day.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri's governor will travel to St. Louis this (Thursday) morning to visit a targeted vaccination clinic. Governor Mike Parson will visit health care employees and patients at the Cambridge Senior Living Center. Targeted teams in St. Louis and Kansas City have now completed more than 25 vaccine clinics. Governor Parson notes the teams serve vulnerable populations in communities with limited access to health care.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance says there are essential steps to take now to ensure you have peace of mind to weather future storms. The Department encourages you to review your insurance coverage before severe weather arrives. A press release from the state agency says a standard homeowners policy does not cover flood damage and roof coverage varies greatly. The department licenses agents and insurers, so it can help resolve many disputes consumers may experience with their claims.