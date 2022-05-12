(Jefferson City, MO) -- A report from the Missouri Chamber Of Commerce indicates the state has recovered more than 95-percent of the jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic. Construction jobs have made the strongest recovery and have actually reached pre-pandemic levels. Trade, transportation, and utilities jobs are also on the upswing. The Chamber’s report says Columbia, Joplin, and Springfield are outpacing the national trend in jobs recovered, while Kansas City, St. Joseph, and St. Louis are still trailing.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The leaked draft of the U-S Supreme Court opinion on Roe-v-Wade is leading to an increase in donations to abortion rights groups in Missouri. St. Louis Public Radio reports the Missouri Abortion Fund has received more than 200-thousand dollars since Politico published the draft, which is 20 times what it raised in May of 2021. The Midwest Access Coalition has received 80-thousand dollars since last week's report and that's more than the organization raised all of last year. Pro-Choice Missouri also reports an increase in donations from hundreds of new donors.
(Undated) -- Puppy mills continue to be a big issue in Missouri. The state is home to 26 of the 100 dog breeders mentioned in the Humane Society's tenth annual report on problem puppy mills. One of the Missouri breeders on the list is Puppy Love Kennel which has been sued by the Missouri Attorney General's Office for "failing to provide proper care for numerous filthy, emaciated and dying dogs.” Monroe County Puppies also made the list.
(Leavenworth, KS) -- A Missouri man has entered a no-contest plea to charges he shot at drivers stopped on a bridge two years ago. One person was injured and gunshots fired by Jason Westrem of Houston Lake, Missouri hit several vehicles. He will be sentenced on convictions of attempted first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Authorities say Westrem fired at least 20 rounds at construction workers and drivers who were stopped on the Centennial Bridge between Leavenworth, Kansas, and Platte County, Missouri in May 2020.
(Kingdom City, MO) -- A ceremony will be held this weekend in mid-Missouri to honor the state’s firefighters who paid the ultimate sacrifice. A candlelight vigil is scheduled for Saturday night at 9:00 at the Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City. A memorial service is set for Sunday at 10:30 a-m at the memorial. The public is invited to attend.