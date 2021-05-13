(Kansas City, MO) -- Kansas City police say social media reports about attempted kidnappings in the Northland are inaccurate. Facebook groups had been discussing attempted abductions from big box stores mostly along the Highway 152 corridor. K-C-P-D says there is no evidence of anything like that. A spokesperson says the department has worked with Liberty police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office to check things out. No reports of attempted abductions have been received.
(Washington, DC) -- Missouri’s Republican U-S House members have voted to remove Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her party leadership position. The Wednesday vote follows Cheney’s criticism of former President Trump. She strongly rejected Trump’s 2020 election fraud claims that have been tossed out by several courts. The move was conducted by a voice vote so it won’t be known how many of her fellow Republicans wanted her out. Cheney voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in the January 6th riot at the U-S Capitol. She will likely be replaced by New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a less conservative member who is pro-Trump.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- An eastern Missouri lawmaker says police officers need help in dealing with stress and psychological trauma from critical incidents. The Missouri House gave final approval Wednesday to legislation from Republican State Representative Ron Hicks of Defiance, who recalled an emotional incident where state troopers and police worked a horrific crash a few years ago where a mother and her children were killed. The bill requires that officers meet with a program service providers once every three to five years for a mental health check-in. Because the House added an amendment about a law enforcement officer bill of rights, it will now head back to the Missouri Senate.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation increasing Missouri's gasoline tax by 12-point-five cents per gallon by 2025 is now heading to the governor's desk, after receiving final House approval late Tuesday night. Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz (pronounced like shots) was in the House chamber watching the vote. Schatz says the money generated will go to Missouri's road fund. He also notes it does not have to go to Missouri voters for approval. It's on its way to the governor's desk, for his signature. Missouri's 17-cent per gallon gasoline tax has remained the same since 1996.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Officials at St. Louis University confirm that assistant men’s basketball coach Ford Stuen died Tuesday. The 29-year-old Stuen was the nephew of head Billikens basketball coach Travis Ford. He got sick near the end of the last basketball season and had been hospitalized since early last month. Stuen had a stomach infection, was treated with antibiotics, and was put into a medically-induced coma at one point during the treatment. He has been with the basketball program for five seasons, the last two as an assistant.