(St. Louis, MO) -- Police in St. Louis say a boy is hospitalized after being shot on the city’s north side. Officers say the 12-year-old was shot in the back Tuesday night in the Greater Ville neighborhood. He was listed in critical condition. According to data compiled by K-S-D-K/T-V, the unidentified boy is the 56th child to be wounded or killed by gunfire in St. Louis so far this year.
(Ferguson, MO) -- His drugs were taken, and he was shot four time…now, Cedric Baker is heading to prison. The 49-year-old bought more than 20 pounds of methamphetamine and shipped them to a relative’s house. The package was deemed suspicious, and the drugs were discovered and seized. Baker went into the house waving a 9-milimeter pistol and demanding the drugs. Instead, one of the people in the house pulled his own gun and shot Baker four times. He was sentenced to 165 months -- about 14 years -- with no parole.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Employees of Schnucks grocery store chain in Missouri have approved a new union contract. David Cook, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 655, calls the agreement “arguably the best contract in our history.” He says it improves their workers’ health care benefits without raising costs, and it provides “substantial pay increases.” Fifty-six percent of Schnucks’ workers voted for the new contract. Union officials are also expecting a vote soon on a similar deal for Dierbergs’ employees.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s unemployment rate for April is three-point-four percent -- that’s down slightly from three-point-six percent in March. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center reports the number of unemployed Missourians dropped by nearly 64-hundred last month. But non-farm payroll employment was down 53 hundred in April after the March figure was revised upward by 300 jobs. Total employment increase by 76-thousand jobs from April 2021 to last month. The national jobless rate was three-point-six percent in April.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri has prided itself on being a local control state, but some bills offered over the legislative session and throughout the years aim to take control away from the locals. Examples include one about patient visitation rights, teaching race-based history in schools, and overturning a St. Louis minimum wage increase. State House Speaker Rob Vescovo, a Republican from eastern Missouri’s Arnold, calls the conversation of local control “a fallacy,” saying both parties have used the phrase as a talking point for things that don’t meet the definition of “local control.” Missouri House Democratic Leader Crystal Quade accuses Republicans of “speaking out of both sides of their mouths,” saying they’re all for local control when criticizing the federal government while seeking to limit the power of city and county governments.