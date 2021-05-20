(St. Louis, MO) -- All of the seats will be filled June 14th in Busch Stadium. The St. Louis Cardinals announced Wednesday their home ballpark will be opened to full capacity on that date. Single-game tickets for the rest of the 2020 season go on sale next week – and starting with the Flag Day series against the Miami Marlins, season ticket holders will again have access to their usual seats. The move is actually coming a month earlier than the Cardinals had expected. A season-high 14-thousand fans have attended two games this week against the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cardinals are expecting twice that many this weekend against the Cubs.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A St. Louis area teenager who admits shooting a nurse to death while stealing her vehicle will be sentenced in federal court next August. Sixty-one-year-old nurse Naomi Miller was leaving for work on January 5th, 2019, when she was killed in her driveway. Nineteen-year-old Lashawn Clayburn was arrested for another killing two months later. He pleaded guilty to the fatal carjacking of Miller during an appearance in federal court Wednesday. After his arrest, Clayburn was recorded on a call to his cousin where he tried to arrange an alibi for the Miller carjacking.
(Columbia, MO) -- The board of curators for the University of Missouri System says higher tuition rates for undergraduate students will provide more opportunities for experiences and allow for needed renovations of campus facilities. Tuition will go up two-to-five-percent at all four U-M locations after the curators gave their approval. Officials point out that the tuitions at those campuses are still among the lowest compared to surrounding states. They are also well become the rate currently allowed by state law.
(Liberty, MO) -- Liberty police say arrest warrants have been issued for two people in a kidnapping case Tuesday night. An Amber Alert was issued when a 10-month-old child was taken from his father by three people – two of them armed. Police say 31-year-old Ashley Haygood is charged with parental kidnapping and 24-year-old David Giron is charged with kidnapping and assault. Both suspects are from Kansas City. The child was abducted from a Liberty apartment complex, but was found safe later the same night.
(Charlotte, NC) -- The C-E-O of Centene Corporation calls Missouri an “embarrassment” for failing to fund an expansion of Medicaid. Republican Governor Mike Parson and the Republican-controlled Legislature decided against the expansion that had been approved by voters last November. C-E-O Michael Neidorff made the comments in an interview with a health industry trade publication. Neidorff says Centene is the largest provider of Medicaid in the U-S, but operates in a state that “frowns” on the business. The company had announced last year it was expanding in North Carolina rather than Missouri.