(Jefferson City, MO) -- Governor Mike Parson says he and the first lady are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news out of Uvalde, Texas. Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School left 21 people dead. Parson says he and Teresa are praying for the victims’ families and friends that they may find strength and peace in such a difficult time.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A western Missouri man is charged with stealing three dozen firearms from a gun store in Lone Jack. A federal grand jury indicted 22-year-old Edward Robinson, Junior of Sugar Creek on two counts Wednesday. Investigators say someone broke into M-T-C Gun on February Seventh and took the guns. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies searched the area and found Robinson in a nearby field with a backpack containing the stolen firearms. Robinson made his first court appearance for stealing from a federally licensed firearms dealer and possessing 36 stolen firearms.
(Troy, MO) -- Authorities in eastern Missouri are investigating an apparent murder-suicide near Troy. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two adults dead in a home Tuesday night. Investigators say it appears they died of gunshot wounds and no suspects are being sought. The Lincoln County Coroner’s Office hasn’t released their names.
(Clayton, MO) -- A Florissant man is accused of shooting at another vehicle during an alleged road rage incident in Hazelwood. The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is charging 19-year-old Antwon Porter with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a firearm. A police statement says the victim reported that he and his one-year-old daughter were driving last Thursday when a vehicle passed them and a woman in the front seat gave them the finger. The man says he heard several gunshots and back window shatter. The child in the back seat was not injured. Officers say Porter admitted to being in the suspect vehicle and firing at the victim’s car. Detectives seized a bag from him that had an A-R-style pistol matching the shell casings used in the shooting.
(Denver, CO) – “They’re not dead, yet,” as someone from Monty Python might have put it. The St. Louis Blues avoided elimination last night (Wednesday) by beating the Colorado Avalanche five-to-four in Denver. The second-round N-H-L series returns to St. Louis tomorrow night (Friday) for Game Six.