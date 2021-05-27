(Jefferson City, MO) -- Four Kansas City-area state lawmakers are asking Missouri’s governor to call a special session on the issue of Kansas City police funding. The Republicans say the Kansas City Council has cut 42-million dollars from the police and transferred it to a community service fund. They describe the change as "unprecedented defunding of the K-C-P-D." Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas disagrees, saying that the money is being reallocated and that the move will improve community policing. State Representative Doug Richey of Excelsior Springs argues that violent crime in Kansas City is at an all-time high, noting it had a record 178 homicides in 2020 and that there have been 58 this year.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Legislation renaming a section of Highway 63 in northern Missouri's Macon for a decorated World War II veteran and longtime football coach is now on the governor's desk. The bill establishing the U-S Army Sergeant Hugh Calvin Dunn Memorial Highway is sponsored by Rocheport State Representative Chuck Basye. The 98-year-old Dunn died in December. He earned the Silver Star and Purple Heart medals in World War II, losing a hand to a mortar in Germany. Dunn is also well-known for coaching Macon High School football for 40-plus years. Despite having only one eye and one hand, he was a star quarterback at Missouri Valley in Marshall, leading the team to 41 straight wins.
(San Francisco, CA) -- A federal judge in California is rejecting Bayer's two-billion-dollar class-action proposal to resolve future lawsuits claiming Roundup weed-killer causes cancer. The judge said Wednesday that the proposal would accomplish a lot for Monsanto and a lot less for the Roundup users who are currently healthy. Monsanto was acquired by the Creve Coeur-based agriculture company Bayer in 2018. The agreement would have paused litigation linking Roundup to non-Hodgkin lymphoma for four years.
(Columbia, MO) -- An armed suspect is dead after being shot by Columbia police Wednesday afternoon at a gas station. Police Chief Geoff Jones says the 38-year-old white male was being investigated for a felony probation violation and drug sales. Jones says two officers with the Columbia street crimes unit were involved in the deadly shooting. Investigators have not said whether the suspect was pointing his weapon at the officers. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A second man is charged in the January killing of a seven-year-old girl and her father in St. Louis. Andre Anderson is facing two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of Dmyah Fleming and her father, Darrion Rankin-Fleming. Police say both were shot and killed January 24th while sitting in a parked car. Javonn Nettles was charged in their killings last month.
(Springfield, MO) -- A woman is pleading guilty to a misdemeanor in a 2019 Springfield crash that left an 11-year-old girl dead. Mikaila Koch admitted to careless and imprudent driving leading up to the crash on Highway 65 that killed Izabella Lightner. As part of the plea deal, Koch was sentenced to ten days in jail, 200 hours of community service and two years on probation. Koch was initially charged with involuntary manslaughter and assault, both felonies.