(Platte City, MO) -- A soldier from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas is credited with saving lives after he used his car to run down a man who opened fire on a bridge Wednesday. Local authorities say 9-1-1 calls started coming in at 11:00 a-m about a man shooting at vehicles as they crossed the Centennial Bridge between Leavenworth and Platte City. The 38-year-old suspect was armed with an assault rifle and a handgun. His injuries are said to be serious, but he is expected to recover. Authorities say they don’t know why the Platte County man was shooting at people. No injuries were reported and no names have been released.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri lawmakers have passed and sent a bill to Governor Mike Person which would expand mail-in and absentee voting. People over 65 would be allowed to submit a ballot without getting it notarized because they are more at risk for severe COVID-19 complications. Parson hasn’t signed the legislation yet. It would be in effect for the August and November 2020 elections. County clerks in Missouri say they are already taking precautions for those elections, stocking up on hand sanitizer and face masks.
(St. Lous, MO) -- The bad guys don’t want to break in if somebody is at home. Authorities in St. Louis City and County, and St. Charles County, say the coronavirus pandemic is reducing home burglaries. Over the first half of May, they were down by more than 50 percent in St. Louis County. Crime experts say residential burglaries are usually crimes of opportunity. When people are at home, the targets are less desirable. While home burglaries are down, violent crime in the St. Louis area is way up – despite orders keeping more people at home.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- We'll learn new details this (Thursday) morning about the impact of COVID-19 on slaughter facilities in Missouri. The Joint Committee on Agriculture plans a 9:00 a-m hearing at the Statehouse. The joint committee will hear a general overview of how production lines at slaughter facilities are influenced by COVID-19 and the responses to it. State Representatives Dan Shaul and Don Rone will discuss the current economic issues that local slaughter facilities are having due to COVID-19 and how that financially impacts Missouri's cattle industry.
(Springfield, MO) -- A 25-year-old man contracted to deliver newspapers has been charged with sexually abusing his teenage helper. Lukas J. Martin faces multiple counts of statutory sodomy and attempted enticement of a child. The victim says Martin took her with him several times on his Springfield route in the summer of 2017. She says she was 13 years old at the time. She accuses him of touching her inappropriately and trying to force her to touch him. She says she told him “no” but he kept touching her.