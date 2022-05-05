(Jefferson City, MO) -- Would you vote to legalize adult-use marijuana? It may be an issue on a ballot near you soon. The group “Legal Missouri 2022” says its citizens’ initiative petition has 325-thousand signatures -- nearly twice the number needed -- though they’ll need to be checked for validity. Not only would the move legalize marijuana use without a medical card, but it would also automatically expunge criminal records for most prior, nonviolent marijuana offenses. It needs 170-thousand to 180-thousand valid signatures. The signature collection deadline is Sunday.
(Washington, DC) -- There is a bipartisan effort in Washington D-C help marijuana businesses connect to banking. Since most banks fear and refuse to work with those businesses, a bill in the Senate could ally those fears. It’s called the U-S Innovation and Competition Act, which is aimed at strengthening manufacturing and shipping. Missouri’s Roy Blunt and at least seven other Republicans support the overall banking bill, but Blunt says he is not sure the medical marijuana legislation fits into it.
(Washington, DC) – Missouri’s U-S senators are cheering news that the National Park Service will reinstate police escorts on Honor Flights in Washington, D-C. Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley wrote U-S Interior Secretary Deb Haaland after learning Missouri-based flights for veterans were denied vehicular escort services this year. Blunt says he’s glad police escorts will resume to ensure Honor Flight travelers can get to their destinations safely and quickly. Hawley said, “this is right the decision -- these police escorts should have always remained in place.” The revived escorts will be limited, however, to the National Mall and Arlington National Cemetery.
(Republic, MO) -- A ceremony scheduled today (Thursday 11:30) in southwest Missouri will celebrate 61 people becoming U-S citizens. The U-S District Court for the Western District will naturalize the new citizens at Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield in Republic. The ceremony’s applicants represent over 30 countries, including Denmark, Germany, Rwanda, and the British Virgin Islands. Guest speakers include Former U-S Attorney and Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Tim Garrison and southwest Missouri Congressman Billy Long.