(Statewide) -- Since voters have approved the recreational use of marijuana, Missourians will be able to apply to grow six cannabis plants at a time at home. Lyndall Fraker, with the Missouri Department of Health, says residents can begin applying December 8. Missouri is working to have marijuana ready to sell for recreational use next February. Beginning December 8, it would also no longer be illegal for someone to have three ounces or less of marijuana on them.
(Statewide) -- Unofficial totals show just over two-million registered Missouri voters cast a ballot for the general election. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says election leaders are working to certify the election results. This was the first statewide election with no-excuse early voting. It was also the first one to require a valid photo ID or cast a provisional ballot.
(Kansas City, MO) -- U.S. Immigration Services and the Western District of Missouri will welcome 100 new people as new United States citizens at the Kansas City Public Library on Tuesday. The candidates originate from 39 countries, including China, Iraq, and Vietnam. The candidates live in Blue Springs, Gladstone, Grain Valley, Grandview, Independence, Kansas City, Lee’s Summit, and Raytown. U.S. Bankruptcy Chief Judge Brian Fenimore will preside over the ceremony and court executive Paige Wymore-Wynn will administer the Oath of Allegiance.
(Florissant, MO) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it has found no evidence of harmful radiation levels at a St. Louis area elementary school. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Jana Elementary in Florissant was closed last month after an independent report said excessive levels of radioactive materials were found in dust and dirt samples there. The school’s students have been reassigned to other area schools. A neighboring creek is contaminated with radioactive waste from decades ago.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- After being in prison for 27 years, a St. Louis man is free today. 42-year-old Bobby Bostic was sentenced to 241 years in prison for his role in a 1995 armed robbery and assault. He was 16 at the time of the crime. Bostic is out of prison due to a Missouri law signed last year involving minors convicted of non-homicide crimes. They are eligible for parole after serving at least 15 years in prison. Bostic was at Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City.
(Statewide) -- The U.S. Postal Service says thefts from blue drop off boxes increase around the holidays. If you plan to mail out holiday gifts, the agency says one of the best things to do is to hand them off directly to your postal carrier. The other suggested option would be to take it directly into the post office during regular business hours. Stealing someone’s mail or packages is a federal offense and can lead to prison time and a fine.