(Sedalia, MO) -- A 52-year-old burglary suspect will likely face charges after breaking into a Sedalia home Wednesday and getting shot by the homeowner. Sedalia police responded to a call about a burglary in progress. The homeowner told officers he woke up to find someone inside his home. He confronted the suspect, told him to leave, and shot the suspect when he advanced toward the homeowner. The suspect left and was located a short time later at Bothwell Regional Health Center. Fifty-two-year-old Daniel Schnack of Sedalia was taken into custody.
(Liberty, MO) -- A 60-year-old Kansas City woman has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting her husband to death nine years ago. Viola Bowman won’t be able to qualify for parole. Bowman called 9-1-1 November 7th, 2012, saying someone had broken into their home and killed her husband. Investigators determined the break-in had been staged. Prosecutors told the court Bowman had shot Albert “Rusty” Bowman once in the head and once in his chest, then called for help. She was found guilty in September in Clay County District Court.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Blues fans disappointed by their team’s 4-3 loss found even more disappointment last month when they returned to their vehicles. At least 10 people found their cars broken into or damaged after the game. One Blues fan says he won’t be attending any more games because he can’t run the risk of having his car damaged. The National Hockey League team warns on the back of its tickets that it assumes no liability for fire, theft, or damage to vehicles parked during games. There were five reports that night, but several vehicle owners just left when they were told it could be an hour or more before an officer could get there.
(Lake Ozark, MO) -- A 24-year-old Illinois man faces a boating while intoxicated charge for his role in a fatal accident at the Lake of the Ozarks last August. When a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper responded to reports of a man who went missing he says he smelled alcohol on Dylan McEwen’s breath. Although the people on his boat said they had been jumping into the water when 21-year-old Sean Jouglard failed to resurface, a video surveillance camera showed Jouglard being thrown from the boat while it was going very fast on the main channel. A test showed McEwen’s blood-alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit when it was checked three hours after the incident.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri State Parks Director David Kelly says this is just one of many ways the parks can salute veterans. All veterans and active-duty military can get a voucher for a free night of camping at any of the state parks on Veterans Day. If they camp today (Thursday), they will receive a camping coupon good for a year. The state is also offering free tours at all Missouri State Historic Sites starting today and continuing through the weekend. Kelly says the sacrifices made by veterans and active-duty military members are appreciated and this is a way to welcome them to Missouri State Parks.