(Columbia, MO) -- A researcher at the University of Missouri has been awarded a five-million-dollar federal grant to study the origins of life on Earth. NASA (NASS uh) is funding the work of professor Donald Burke-Aguero who thinks the search for life could be connected to gene-carrying molecules known as R-N-A. Burke-Aguero is working with investigators at eight other colleges to see if R-N-A chains can spur a chemical reaction relevant to biology. The federal space agency thinks recognizing the signs of life on our own plant can help find it elsewhere in the galaxy.
(Monticello, MO) -- A would-be burglar is being held in the Lewis County Jail after his Monday arrest. Deputies were dispatched by a report of a possible burglary in progress at a vacant home. When a Lewis County deputy and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper entered the home they say they found Aaron Lewis asleep on the floor. Lewis faces charges of second-degree trespass, possession of meth, and possession of illegal brass knuckles. He’s being held on a five-thousand-dollar bond.
(Perryville City, MO) -- The Missouri Workforce Development Department is offering a 500-thousand-dollar grant to companies who hire military veterans for construction jobs. The industry needs workers and many veterans need the work. The program through the Wake Foundation will pay the first three months of wages for veterans in hopes the company will wind up hiring them for a full-time job. The official announcement of the program will be made today (Thursday) in Perryville in front of a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Wall.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri public schools are having to deal with a three-point-two-percent drop in enrollment this fall. Officials say the COVID-19 pandemic is to blame. The biggest reductions in enrollment are in public pre-school – 31-percent – and a decrease of almost 10-percent in kindergarten. Missouri state education officials say 872-thousand-470 students are enrolled this year. Officials are trying to find out whether the students who left are home-schooling, attending a private school, or have not enrolled anywhere.
(Ozark, MO) -- No charges have been filed, but authorities in southwest Missouri are still investigating a fatal crash that left a popular professor at Evangel University dead. Forty-year-old Joel Griffin was killed as he drove home from work three weeks ago in Ozark. Griffin was sitting at a stoplight when a service truck slammed into his vehicle from behind. He clung to life for a week at a hospital before dying. The truck driver hasn’t been identified and he isn’t in custody. Authorities say he is 29 years old and has a lengthy criminal history.