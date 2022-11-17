(Statewide) -- Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley and incoming U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt are not saying whether they back former President Donald Trump’s run for president in 2024. Missourinet has contacted their offices to ask for a response. Hawley and Schmitt have been Trump supporters but there’s growing support for other Republicans to run in 2024, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Hawley has also been mentioned as a possible Republican contender.
(Washington, D.C.) -- The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into whether Missouri unnecessarily institutionalizes adults with serious mental illness in skilled nursing homes. A press release says the department will investigate whether these individuals could be served in the community with services such as supported housing, assertive community treatment, crisis services and peer support services. The Justice Department says prior to the announcement, it informed state officials of the investigation under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Missouri Department of Mental Health says it was made aware of the investigation Wednesday morning and plans to cooperate fully.
(Washington, D.C.) -- Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt supports a proposal to protect same-sex marriages in federal law. Only six Senate Republicans announced their support for the bill prior to Wednesday, with many others remaining tight-lipped beforehand. The bill could pass this week. In a press release from Blunt, he says bipartisan Respect for Marriage Act will allow people who are legally married in one state to have the same protections and responsibilities in any other state that are offered to and required of marriages. Blunt says the bill enhances the religious freedom for all Americans by protecting religious organizations from retaliation by federal agencies due to their views on marriage.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- MoDOT has identified $1 billion in annual unfunded needs, after meeting with statewide regional planning partners. They have developed a High Priority Unfunded Needs list to help guide development of projects into funded projects as state and federal transportation funds increase. Public meetings will be held across the state from November 28th through December 7th. The full list of meeting dates, times, and locations are at MoDOT.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The Missouri Department of Public Safety announced nearly $4 million is available in grant funding to help local and state agencies manage and reduce systemic cybersecurity risks. The Missouri State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program is a competitive grant with individual awards of up to $200,000 to support cybersecurity activities. Those wishing to apply need to do so by December 16th.