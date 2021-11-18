(Buffalo, MO) -- The discovery of a missing woman’s remains has led to the charges being upgraded to murder against two men. Authorities in Dallas County say the remains of Cassidy Rainwater have been found. James Phelps and Timothy Norton are now charged with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse. Phelps has a court appearance scheduled for Friday and Norton has one next week. Norton has reportedly told investigators about how the victim was killed.
(Poplar Bluff, MO) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal shooting involving four police officers in Poplar Bluff. The officers were responding to a burglar alarm at a business in the southeast Missouri city Wednesday when they say they were confronted by a person with a weapon. The incident happened just after midnight. When he approached them “in a threatening manner,” the officers fired their weapons and he was fatally wounded. The man’s name hasn’t been released.
(Undated) -- Missouri star-gazers will be out early Friday morning searching the skies for a partial lunar eclipse. The “almost total” lunar eclipse will be visible for all of North America. NASA says the eclipse will start just after midnight, and the moon should turn red between 2:45 and 3:00 a-m central time. The moon appears red during a lunar eclipse because the only sunlight reaching the moon passes through the Earth’s atmosphere. A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth’s shadow blocks the sun’s light on the moon. This will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in more than 580 years.
(Washington, DC) -- The famous man wearing horns and a fur hat at the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th hostile takeover has been sentenced in federal court today to 41 months in federal prison. Al Watkins, a well-known St. Louis area attorney, represented Jacob Chansley in court. Watkins has said his 34-year-old client is mentally ill. A violent and destructive pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol on January 6 – leaving at least five people dead.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Ameren Missouri is offering incentives to businesses and communities that offer electric vehicle charging. A news release from the electric and natural gas utility says it has another five million dollars in incentives available through the end of 2022. Ameren has already provided one million dollars in incentives through the program. It says declining battery costs are expected to lower the price of electric vehicles to equal those of gasoline cars by 2023. Funds are available to help businesses install one-thousand EV charging stations at 350 locations across the state. Businesses can recoup up to 50-percent of the total project cost, or up to 20-thousand-dollars if they meet certain requirements.