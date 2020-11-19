(St. Louis, MO) -- St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson says she has decided not to run for a second term. The Democrat says she made that decision after celebrating her 68th birthday last weekend. She says that led her to decide to retire in April. Krewson says she’s not stepping aside because racial justice advocates have called for the move. She was attacked online last summer when she revealed the names and addresses of anti-police protesters. Krewson became the city’s first woman mayor in 2017. She campaigned as an anti-crime advocate.
(Kansas City, MO) -- A man who pretended to be a doctor has been charged with 10 federal felony counts of wire fraud. Shawn Parcells is accused of botching hundreds of autopsies. Families in several states say Parcells – using different names – took their money but never completed the autopsies. Federal prosecutors are trying to recover more than a million dollars from him. If he is convicted, Parcells could get up to 20 years in federal prison and have to pay fines of up to two-and-a-half-million dollars.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson says he is aware that cases of COVID-19 have surged in recent weeks. Parson remains firm in the stance that his administration will not issue a statewide mask mandate – despite the fact the Missouri Hospital Association is urging him to take a stronger stand on face coverings. The 65-year-old governor and his wife recovering from COVID-19 in September. He says people have to take responsibility for themselves, adding government can’t regulate “where everybody goes and what everybody does.” Parson says his administration will soon put out some new guidance, including what to do if you’re in a virus hotspot.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A federal grand jury has indicted a small-town city clerk in northeast Missouri for allegedly stealing taxpayer money. Forty-eight-year-old Tracey Ray was arrested Monday. She made an initial court appearance in St. Louis Wednesday. Ray is accused of taking almost 318-thousand dollars by fraudulent actions, starting in January 2015 and continuing through July 2019. She is the former city clerk of Center, Missouri. The indictment comes two months after Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released an audit of Ray’s spending.
(Undated) -- Millions of Americans will be traveling for Thanksgiving despite warnings about the coronavirus pandemic and the health threat offered by family gatherings. The personal finance site WalletHub says people might want to avoid Missouri. A study of the best places to spend the holiday ranks the Show-Me State 47th. Researchers say they measured how each state is handling the pandemic, using statistics like positive test results and deaths-per-capita. The top states are Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire. Even more dangerous than Missouri, according to WalletHub, are South Dakota, New Mexico and Montana.