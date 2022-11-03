(Statewide) -- The Missouri Blue Scholarship fund has been created to incentivize Missourians to consider enrolling in a law enforcement academy. This scholarship awards $5000 towards academy costs for anyone who has enrolled. Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten says that public law enforcement is a job that has to become desirable again. Karsten says about 140 people have applied for the scholarship. The scholarships are available to those whose tuition is not being paid by a law enforcement agency. More information is available on the Missouri Department of Public Safety’s website.
(Springfield, MO) -- A Missouri lawmaker convicted of a fake stem cell fraud scheme is scheduled to be sentenced in February. Former State Representative Tricia Derges faces up to 20 years in federal prison without parole on each of the 20 felony counts and another 10 years for two other felonies. Prosecutors say Derges gave a sterile amniotic fluid, not stem cells, as a treatment for tissue damage, kidney disease, COPD, Lyme disease, erectile dysfunction, and urinary incontinence. The investigation began after she gave false or misleading statements in April 2020 to a Springfield television station about potentially using stem cells to treat COVID-19. Derges is a Republican from southwest Missouri’s Nixa and operated medical and dental clinics in Springfield, Branson and Ozark.
(Annapolis, MO) -- A southeast Missouri school bus driver is being recognized for jumping into action after noticing a man with a gun at a bus stop last week. Scott Oatman is the mayor of Annapolis, a first responder and a school bus driver. Instead of opening the doors at the bus stop, he tells KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau that he kept them closed and called law enforcement. Witnesses at the scene reported the suspect was threatening to shoot the bus with students inside. A sheriff’s department deputy quickly arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect, who had an AR-15 rifle, two loaded magazines and a handgun.
(Moscow Mills, MO) -- A Missouri snake show, called “Venom Fest”, was shut down over the weekend after a deadly snake went missing. The event, in eastern Missouri’s Moscow Mills, reportedly had strict safety measures, including requiring snakes to stay in their sealed containers at all times. A vendor reported finding a container – still sealed – but without the Egyptian cobra slithering around inside. Signs appear to point to the snake getting stolen – not slithering away on its own.
(St. Louis County, MO) -- A woman’s car was stolen in St. Louis County Monday morning - the victim’s son tracked down the four suspects and began shooting at them. The man used a GPS and confronted the teens in the area. One suspect was hit by gunfire and has non-life threatening injuries. The three other suspects were captured by police. The shooter was also arrested.
(Springfield, MO) -- The Springfield Police Department is advising the general public about the sharp increase in sleep-related deaths involving newborns in the city. In this year alone, ten infants died due to unsafe sleeping conditions, up 150% from the four infant sleep-related deaths seen last year. Medical professionals caution caregivers to make sure that infants are placed alone, on their back, and in a crib for naps and nights until their first birthday. Additionally, babies should be placed on a firm, flat surface in their crib, free from toys, blankets, pillows, bumper pads, and other accessories.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A southwest Missouri family is set to receive $6 million in a lawsuit against the Ford Motor Company. The verdict was returned by a St. Louis jury on Monday in the case filed on behalf of Linda Behling, who died of mesothelioma in July 2019 at the age of 70. KTVI-TV in St. Louis reports that the family filed suit against Ford, including several other companies, later that year, claiming that her death was caused by years of exposure to asbestos while Behling and her husband worked at manufacturing companies in the Springfield area. Lawyers argued that Ford should be held accountable for her death, arguing that the company failed to warn the public of asbestos in brake dust generated during brake repairs.
(St. Louis, MO) -- The FBI in St. Louis is helping raise awareness of the potential threat posed by foreign efforts to spread disinformation leading up to and following the 2022 midterm elections. FBI Special Agent Jay Greenburg from the St. Louis Field Office reassures the public that elections are safe. Greenburg said that there’s not been a successful denial of a registered voter’s attempt to cast a ballot. He states that the foreign actors may create and knowingly spread false claims and narratives regarding voter suppression, voter, or ballot fraud, as well as other false information. Additionally, he said these attempts are intended to undermine confidence in the election processes and influence public opinion of the elections’ legitimacy.
(Summersville-Salem-Marshfield) -- As part of the Biden administration’s investment in local meat processing, the USDA will distribute $73 million to processors across several states. Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says Missouri-based Zimmerman Meats, with locations in Summersville, Salem, and Marshfield, will receive $730,000. The business is in the midst of a long-range expansion project, including shifting from state to federal inspection. In addition to increasing the slaughter capacity, Zimmerman is also preparing to increase its ability to package and further process meat products ten-fold to better access value-added opportunities. Applications are being accepted for a second round of grant funding.