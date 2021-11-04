(Bethany, MO) -- A Bethany City Hall confrontation has resulted in charges against a man from Washington state. Forty-five-year-old Travis Heinze is being held in the Harrison County Jail on charges of harassment and peace disturbance. Bethany police were called when witnesses say Heinze was irate and confrontational Monday morning. He told city workers he had a problem with the two-hour parking signs around the courthouse square because he might want to stay longer. The first officer on the scene says Heinze became confrontational with him and was recording the incident on his phone. The city hall workers say they called the police because they became worried about their safety when Heinze wouldn’t calm down.
(Springfield, MO) -- The woman convicted of killing her mother in a high-profile murder case is up for parole next month. Gypsy Blanchard has severed more than half of the 10-year prison term she got for convincing her boyfriend to travel from Wisconsin to Missouri to kill her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. The case got national attention and Gypsy Blanchard was convicted five years ago. The 29-year-old is being held at the Chillicothe Correction Center. She says she has a book in the works that will tell her story. The case drew national attention.
(Charleston, MO) -- While authorities in southeast Missouri were arresting two men from Illinois, one of them freed himself and drove off in a Mississippi County deputy’s squad car. The incident happened a week ago in Charleston at a truck stop, then it involved a pursuit into Illinois. Multiple drug, theft, and weapons charges have been filed against 40-year-old Matthew L. Nelson and 43-year-old William R. Taylor. Nelson is being held in Illinois awaiting extradition. Taylor is currently in the Mississippi County Jail.
(Columbia, MO) -- University officials have confirmed the death of former Missouri Tigers football coach Warren Powers. He came to Mizzou in 1978 with only one year of head coaching experience and led the Tigers to five bowl games in seven years. Powers teams compiled a record of 46-33-and-three between 1978 and 1984. He was fired after a three-seven-and-one season. Powers died Tuesday in St. Louis at the age of 80, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Despite his short tenure in Columbia, only three Tigers football coaches have won more games than he did.
(Springfield, MO) -- The Springfield Fire Department is the first fire department in Missouri to join the U-S Department of Labor’s apprenticeship program. Apprenticeship is a career pathway in which employers can develop and prepare their future workforce, and individuals can get paid work experience, classroom instruction, and a nationally recognized, portable credential. The department is training 46 recruits in the new program. Assistant Fire Chief Olan Morelan tells K-O-L-R Television that he hopes the partnership will help departments around Missouri to find workers.