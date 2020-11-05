(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft reports about 70 percent of the state’s registered voters cast ballots in Tuesday's presidential election. Ashcroft says there were only minor issues as more than three-million of Missouri’s four-point-three-million registered voters participated. The secretary says his state agency’s motto is “making elections boring again.” The first results were posted online just an hour after the polls closed. Local election officials have two weeks to submit certified results, then Ashcroft’s office has to certify those results before December 8th.
(Harrisonville, MO) -- An eight-year Missouri House member is heading to the state Senate, after a big win in rural western Missouri. Former State Representative Rick Brattin of Harrisonville captured 71 percent of the vote Tuesday, beating Raymore's Raymond Kinney. Brattin is a vocal conservative who served eight years in the House, from 2011-2018. He's championed legislation to authorize a property tax exemption for people who have owned real property for 30 years and those who've owned personal property for 10 years. He says Missourians pay for personal property or real property taxes forever.
(Liberty, MO) -- Three of Clay County’s top administrators are among five county employees who submitted their resignations on Election Day. The moves come after several years of controversy, an ongoing state audit, and multiple media investigations into questioned practices. The settlement and severance agreements with the five were approved by Clay County commissioners Gene Owen and Luann Ridgeway. Top county administrators Nicole Brown, Brad Garrett and Laurie Portwood are among those leaving.
(Washburn, MO) -- Authorities in southwest Missouri say three children were among seven people injured when a house caught on fire, then exploded. The incident happened in Washburn, a town of about 450 people in Barry County, southwest of Cassville. Washburn fire officials say two of the people in the home were adults and the rest were under 20. Two cars carrying victims headed for hospitals, but one stopped in Pea Ridge and called 9-1-1 to ask for help. No names were released and the conditions of the victims aren’t known.
(Wentzville, MO) -- An assistant principal, an off-duty police officer, and his wife, who is a nurse, are being given credit for saving the life of a voter who was standing in line Tuesday when he collapsed. The incident happened outside a polling location in Wentzville. Liberty High School assistant principal Matt Kiesel was checking with election officials to make sure they had all the resources they needed when someone came running inside seeking help. Kiesel grabbed an automated external defibrillator from the nurse’s office at the school and raced outside. He found the off-duty police officer and his nurse wife administering C-P-R. The man regained a pulse and was alert and talking to paramedics soon after they arrived.