(Statewide) -- Medicare open enrollment begins October 15 through December 7. The state Department of Commerce and Insurance encourages eligible Missourians to review their plan options and costs during the open enrollment period. If you need help choosing a plan that best meets your needs, the department’s CLAIM program offers free assistance to those who qualify and their caregivers. CLAIM can also help Missourians on a limited income find out whether they qualify for a Low-Income Subsidy and/or Medicare Savings Programs to offset the cost of their prescriptions. You can visit missouriclaim.org or call 1-800-390-3330 to set up an appointment or ask questions.
(Columbia, MO) -- They’re back. After a two-week deployment to Florida, Missouri’s elite search and rescue team is home. Fifty-five members of Missouri Task Force One were in Fort Meyers Beach to help with hurricane recovery efforts. Most of the team helped with search and rescue missions. A few others used drones to map out the disaster area and give the information to help assess damage and response access.
(Columbia, MO) -- A Columbia man is accused of killing a woman with a claw hammer and hiding her body in a closet. The suspect lived with his mother and the victim. His mother called police after reporting that she had not seen the victim in three days. First responders had been called to the home two days earlier to respond to a medical alarm device alerting them repeated times.
(Milan, MO) -- A Missouri reservoir will be named today (Thursday) after outgoing U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission will hold a dedication ceremony near Milan. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Blunt’s office says he has led efforts to prioritize resources for the project in every government funding bill since Fiscal Year 2016, securing a total of nearly 80-million-dollars. The Roy Blunt Reservoir service area includes Mercer, Putnam, Schuyler, Grundy, Sullivan, Adair, Livingston, Linn, Macon and Chariton Counties.
(Springfield, MO) -- The Association of the U.S. Army has awarded Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris with the Army’s top civilian award for his commitment to supporting veterans. The association says the National Service Award recognizes the noted conservationist for his exemplary service and demonstrated enduring support to the American Soldier and the U.S. Army community. The company says Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s have been committed to hiring service members, with more than 26-hundred current veterans or active-duty members on staff. Bass Pro Shops paid the mortgage on 10 specially adapted homes for disabled veterans and issued a challenge grant to fund 25-percent of the construction cost on the next 100 homes built by an organization called Helping a Hero. Last year, with the support of customers across the country, Bass Pro Shops donated 300-thousand-dollars to Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to the families of fallen U.S. soldiers.