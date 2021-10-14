(Jefferson City, MO) -- Attorneys for a man convicted of killing his mother when he was 14 are petitioning for his release. Thirty-seven-year-old Michael Politte has been in prison for 22 years. His attorneys point to evidence used to convict him that has been disproven, a faulty investigation, and a flawed trial defense. The motion for his release was filed Wednesday with the Missouri Supreme Court. Rita Politte died inside her burning mobile home in Hopewell, Missouri in 1998. Her son was convicted of second-degree murder as an adult and sentenced to life in prison.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- New regulations on abortion providers have gone into effect in Missouri. Officials at Missouri Planned Parenthood say those rules treat the organization differently than other Medicaid providers in the state. The rules are the latest move by Republicans who have been trying for years to block all Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood. Even before the new rules went into effect Wednesday, Planned Parenthood had already been banned from using taxpayer money for most abortion procedures.
(Platte City, MO) -- A grand jury in Platte County has declined to indict a 22-year-old Kansas City man who fatally shot two others over a 200-dollar load of firewood. Forty-four-year-old Jonathan Lutz and 34-year-old Kalob Lawson were killed February 10th. They had been paid 200 dollars to deliver a cord of firewood to a home in Platte County. The homeowner paid for the wood and left. When Lutz and Lawson also left the property the homeowner’s son chased them down and accused them of robbing his father. When he saw Lawson was holding a shotgun while walking toward him, he shot them both. The grand jury didn’t indict him based on Missouri’s “stand your ground” law. The son’s name hasn’t been released.
(St. Louis, MO) -- A federal judge has sentenced the former town clerk of Center, Missouri to 18 months in federal prison. Tracey Ray has also been ordered to pay back 315 thousand dollars that she stole. Ray pleaded guilty last summer to wire fraud and federal program theft charges. Prosecutors told the court she used town money to pay for charges on her personal credit card, then falsified bank records on reports to hide her actions. Ray still faces state charges for allegedly shooting a sheriff and deputy two years ago when they questioned her. Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway says Ray abused her position of trust by stealing the money, but “she didn’t get away with it because of our audit.”
(Columbia, MO) -- A ceremony on the University of Missouri-Columbia campus will celebrate the opening of the new Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building next Tuesday. The Republican U-S Senator will be among 10 speakers that morning. School officials say the building will anchor an initiative to transform health care and improve the lives of Missourians. The building will be a part of the expansion of research at the land grant university. National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins will also be among the speakers.